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(Photo: Facebook.com/Complaint Singapore (Irene Wong) )
In the Hood
1 min.Read

‘No basic etiquette’: Woman puts foot on seat at a food restaurant during morning peak, sparks public outrage

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A woman was seen placing her bare foot on a seat at the Tampines One Toast Box, and it has drawn complaints from members of the public, sparking concerns about public manners. 

On Facebook, a netizen posted a photo of a woman who was working on her laptop during morning peak hours, with her uncovered foot evidently raised on her seat. With this, the netizen declared that the woman showed no basic etiquette.

Many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on what was shared. A commenter admitted that sitting like that in an eatery is deemed disrespectful. 

Another netizen claimed that it was a very unladylike way to sit in public, especially with her bare foot on the seat. 

FB Comment

“She thinks she looks cool but more like an uncivilised person,” a netizen further added. 

However, others stated that the netizen should have confronted the woman instead of exposing her online, especially without her consent. 

“If it bothers you so much,  tell her there and then. Posting about her makes no difference,” a comment declared. 

“And who do you think is posting someone’s photo on social media and seeking attention… You should have gone to her and told her instead, right? You’re the one mannerless,” a comment concluded. 

Online reactions revealed that there are mixed reactions to how to correct other people’s behaviour in public. In these cases, it is better for staff to step in or put reminders about proper etiquette when dining to avoid such concerns. 

In similar news related to dining concerns, there was a recent report where a customer voiced a complaint on social media when her maid was charged 50 cents at a hawker stall near Aljunied Medical Centre for a takeaway box. 

“I think there should be a standard pricing for takeaway boxes rather than allowing vendors from profiteering,” the complainant declared. 

Read more about the news story here.

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