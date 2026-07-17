WP team to hold second community screening of Dear You at Punggol after ‘overwhelming response’

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party’s team at Punggol announced earlier this week that, thanks to the generosity of a sponsor, another screening of the hit Chinese film Dear You in Teowchew will be held at Golden Village VivoCity on July 28 at 7:30 pm.

In social media posts on July 15, Harpreet Singh and Alexis Dang, who both contested under the WP banner in last year’s General Election, announced that there will be a second screening of the film.

Mr Singh wrote that the donor, who asked to remain anonymous, had said that the gift of the second screening had been made in honour of their grandfather “who was a letter-writer in those days like in the movie.”

The sweetness of this message had especially touched the Punggol team, he added, thanking the donor, writing, “We are deeply grateful. Your generosity has made it possible for us to bring more Singaporeans together to share this beautiful film that has touched so many hearts.”

Earlier that day, Mr Singh announced in a separate post that the response to the community screening of the film had been overwhelming, to the point that the WP team in Punggol “received far more sign-ups than there are seats.”

“It just shows how deeply this film has touched Singaporeans,” he added.

Ms Dang, meanwhile, thanked the community for their “overwhelming interest in this initiative!”

“We truly appreciate your patience, and we’re heartened to see so much enthusiasm for the original Teochew version. We’re glad to be able to bring this meaningful cultural experience to our community,” she added.

The second screening means that more residents who had signed up may be accommodated on July 28. Mr Singh and Ms Dang said that the WP team will be contacting people to let them know if they had been allocated tickets.

Commenters on the posts expressed their thanks, with one writing, “Thank you (to) the generous donor! I am a Punggol resident, will sign up. Looking forward to a heartwarming night together. /TISG

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