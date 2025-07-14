‘No ambitions, no plans, just letting life happen’ — Singaporean questions if he’s just supposed to keep on accumulation money

SINGAPORE: In a recent Reddit thread that swiftly reverberated with many, a Redditor voiced out about a silent, implicit truth countless people go through but hardly ever talk about — a life starved of huge dreams, sweltering ambitions, or continuing goals.

“Honestly, I don’t really have any big ambitions,” the poster began. “I’m not interested in climbing the corporate ladder, I don’t have a desire for luxury, and I don’t want kids.” There was no drama, just an unpretentious, down-to-earth admission. The Redditor went on to explain that while he did have a list of experiences he’d like to try, his hobbies and interests tended to dissipate fast.

And then came the big question: “So, am I just supposed to keep accumulating money?”

It’s a query that, when asked, reverberates piercingly in the minds and ears of those whose existence is in the “neutral” zone—not miserable, not frustrated, just wandering and without purpose. The Redditor further labelled his daily routine helping out his mother, not from a sense of obligation but merely because he has the means and no compelling personal desires of his own. “If she wants to travel somewhere, I’ll pay for it. If she wants something, I’ll buy it. It’s like I’m living out other people’s lives, not out of some deep sense of duty, but because I don’t really have a direction of my own.”

The post hit home, instigating a deluge of sympathetic, perceptive, and intensely personal replies from fellow Redditors who saw their reflections in his situation.

One commenter comforted, “Hey, I think it’s okay to not be like others. Discover what you’re curious about. Engage in self-exploration. There’s no one right way to live life.” Another provided a suggestion in a literary vein: “Think about your life and how you want the story to end. The book isn’t complete yet. You can write the rest of the pages in ANY way you like. Hopefully, that helps you think of what you want to accomplish and how you want to be remembered by the alien baby.”

Some took a pragmatic stance, knowing that ambition and stability aren’t reciprocally restricted. “Climbing the ladder is tiring,” one user said, “but there will always be a cap on salary for non-managerial roles. You have to be fine with that.” Then followed their personal formulas — a fixed job, respectable work-life balance, unhurried investments, and retirement planning, not trendy or glitzy, but indicating a good foundation.

Another one commented with a more metaphysical slant, “I think society sees people like us as a waste of resources. I used to wish I were a lot stupider than I was, so I could justify a simple education, a simple job, a simple life. Eventually, I left the engineering field and took on a simple admin role. Single, no kids. I won’t let anyone guilt me into doing more than I want just to justify some brainpower I didn’t ask for.”

It’s evident that while society frequently admires ambition, push-and-shoves, and five-year strategies, not everyone is cut from the same cloth, and that’s okay. For others, meaning isn’t found in breakthroughs and turning points, but in moments, not in accomplishments, but in independence.

That specific Reddit thread didn’t settle with a fairy-tale insight or a stirring call to action. It was simply a truthful, flexible, and boldly human invitation to re-conceptualise and reinterpret what a “fruitful” and “thriving” life can look like when it’s lived on your terms. Whether wandering or fixed, everyone’s journey is valid.