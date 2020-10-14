Nicole Seah appreciates volunteers who stick with her even as the election buzz has died down

- Advertisement -

Workers’ Party (WP) member expressed appreciation for the volunteers who continue to serve the community by her side even though the buzz of the election season has quietened.

Ms Seah knows what it is like to be a volunteer – the former National Solidarity Party (NSP) member who won hearts when she contested the 2011 general election abruptly resigned from the NSP in 2014, before re-entering the political fray in 2015 by volunteering with the WP.

The associate director of a multinational advertising firm spent considerable time walking the ground with the WP as a volunteer and was spotted participating in walkabouts in East Coast GRC and at door-to-door food distribution exercise in areas the opposition party had expressed an interest in, since at least 2017.

Earlier this year, Ms Seah returned to politics as an opposition candidate. She said that she has thrown her hat into the ring for a second time despite the increased scrutiny that comes from doing so partly because she believes in the leadership and vision of the WP.

Ms Seah and the WP team faced an uphill battle in East Coast GRC. The unexpected appearance of Mr Heng on the PAP ticket at the ward was a curveball for the WP team.

Although the WP team lost the contest at East Coast GRC, it achieved one of the best scores by an opposition team that failed to win a ward, with 46.61 per cent of the vote. Mr Heng and his four teammates were narrowly returned to Parliament with 53.39 per cent of the vote.

Despite the unfavourable election outcome, Ms Seah has been walking the ground at East Coast GRC regularly. After her community outreach in the ward last weekend, Ms Seah paid tribute to the volunteers who walked along with her as she served East Coast residents.

Sharing photos from an outreach activity, the WP member expressed appreciation for those who volunteer even though the bustle of the election season has dissipated. She wrote: “Saturday afternoons are well spent when it’s with this dedicated bunch. Lots of new faces have stepped forward to help even as the elections buzz has died down.”

The outreach Ms Seah spearheads in East Coast is very much grassroots driven and requires consistent fundraising. The WP member, who is not shy of tackling the outreach on her own when the need arises, said that she finds the outreach motivating and meaningful when she sees the impact it has on both residents and volunteers alike, despite the weight of the effort:

“Personally, I am very motivated when a new volunteer tells us that they thoroughly enjoyed the outreach activities and find it meaningful and eye-opening.

“While we might not be able to offer large scale assistance and have to consistently look out for avenues to raise funds to sustain these activities, it’s very meaningful for all of us to see the smiles on the faces of residents and volunteers alike.”

Touching on the connect she shares with her volunteers, she added: “We’re of a similar age group and quite concerned about how the pandemic has impacted our livelihoods. I’m very humbled by the resilience and agility everyone has shown in fighting the economic tsunami and making the most of the situation!”

