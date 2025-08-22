Nick Kyrgios won’t compete in the US Open for the third consecutive year

Nick Kyrgios won’t be competing at the US Open’s men’s singles this season due to injury. This would be the third year that the 30-year-old athlete will miss the last Grand Slam of the year.

Furthermore, Kyrgios’ 2025 season has not been great as well. He missed the last three major tournaments this year, following his defeat at the opening round of the Australian Open back in January.

On social media, the team of the US Open announced, “Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Men’s Singles event. A Lucky Loser will replace him in the draw.”

With this, netizens expressed their opinions on the subject matter. One netizen stated: “[Nick’s] injury nightmare continues, very sad for him and for the sport in general, one of the most entertaining players on the tour, and when he is ON, he is one of the most naturally skilful players too. Hope he stays positive and keeps fighting. We need him back fit on the tour.”

Another netizen shared that he was looking forward to watching Kyrgios play because “he’s still really good and even more importantly a good guy.”

However, one more netizen declared that the athlete should stop pretending like he is an active player in the sport and just announce his retirement.

Kyrgios’ athletic journey so far

Kyrgios was a Wimbledon finalist and a quarterfinalist at the US Open back in 2022. However, he has been battling with recurring injuries to his foot, knee, and wrist. This year, he has not competed in any singles match since his defeat against Karen Khachanov in Miami. Despite the struggles, he managed to win one singles match in his comeback.

He also partnered with Gael Monfils in a doubles match in Washington, in which they lost. He was supposed to compete at the revamped US Open mixed doubles with Naomi Osaka, but also withdrew. His withdrawal was not only due to his injuries but also to his doubts over his singles campaign. With this, Gael Monfils replaced Kyrgios as Osaka’s partner.

Nick Kyrgios missed the entire 2024 season and only played once in 2023.

By missing this year’s US Open, Nick Kyrgios would miss the chance to win the increased prize money of the tournament. The US Open is working hard to increase the prize money for every round and event for all players. This year’s champions from the men’s and women’s categories will take home a total amount of US$5 million (S$6.4 million). This is a 39% increase from last year’s US$3.6 million prize money. Read more here.