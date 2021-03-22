Entertainment Arts Nick Jonas says pet Gino 'had the best melody ideas' as he...

Nick Jonas says pet Gino ‘had the best melody ideas’ as he joins him at work, Priyanka Chopra captures the moment

Nick Jonas shares "bring your doggo to work day" photo

Hindustan Times

India, March 21 — Singer Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra got together for a recording session recently. Nick has now shared a picture of their dog Gino joining him at work. The photo was taken by Priyanka.

Sharing two pictures with Gino on Instagram, Nick wrote, “It’s bring your doggo to work day. @ginothegerman always had the best melody ideas.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

Nick had recently joined Priyanka in London, where she is currently filming for her debut web show, Citadel. The couple recently announced the nominees for the upcoming Academy Awards in a virtual ceremony.

The couple were later attacked by a journalist who questioned their qualifications as nomination presenters. He had written on Twitter before making his account private, “No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees.”

In her response, Priyanka had shared a video listing over 60 credits from her almost two decade-long career — at home in Bollywood, including Mary Kom, 7 Khoon Maaf and Bajirao Mastani, her international debut with the ABC series Quantico to her Hollywood feature debut Baywatch.

On the other hand, Nick recently released his new studio album Spaceman. He has starred in films like the Jumanji franchise and Midway.

Talking about not taking Nick seriously before they officially began dating, Priyanka had recently revealed in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, “I may have judged the book by the cover, I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me, you know, I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is, you know in his 20s, and I don’t know if that’s something he’d want to do, like I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him. He is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together.”

