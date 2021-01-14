Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra do not mind 10 year age gap

- Advertisement -

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jones, who made a breakthrough in Hollywood and made it to the cover of the British newspaper the Sunday Times on Jan 10 does not mind the age difference with her younger husband Nick Jonas.

The publication emphasised about how the 38-year-old Indian celebrity is changing the face of Hollywood. The headline on the publication is ‘The Power of Priyanka’. Her marriage to American singer-actor Nick Jonas who is a decade younger than Chopra was also mentioned in the article.

The Indian beauty mentioned that neither the age difference nor cultural differences was a hurdle in her relationship.

Chopra, who married Jonas in December 2018, said, “Nick took to India like a fish to water. But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes. So, it’s more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard.”

“It’s so comforting to find a person who is in your corner. Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceives me, I’m just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible, and I’m so grateful to have a partner in doing that.”

Chopra, who is a top star in India, became known to Western audiences when she made her American television debut in the TV series Quantico which ran from 2015 to 2018. She has then been involved in both Indian and American productions after that.

Chopra shared on Instagram on January 10 that she just completed shooting the American romantic feature Text For You.

The actress was in Germany filming The Matrix 4 before going to Britain to film Text For You. Next up for Chopra is The White Tiger – directed by Ramin Bahrani based on Aravind Adiga’s book – scheduled to be out on Jan 22 on Netflix.

Born on July 18, 1982, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an Indian actress, singer, and film producer. The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, Chopra is one of India’s highest-paid and most popular entertainers. She has received numerous accolades, including a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards.

In 2016, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in the next two years, Forbes listed her among the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.