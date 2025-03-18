Celebrity

Nicholas Teo makes long-awaited return to Singapore stage after 17 years

March 18, 2025

SINGAPORE – Fans of Malaysian singer Nicholas Teo have waited nearly two decades for his return, and now, it’s finally happening. As reported by The Straits Times, the 43-year-old Mandopop star is set to perform in Singapore on June 14 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre in what will be his first concert in the city since his 2008 From Now On tour.

Titled Chapter 21, the concert celebrates the 21st anniversary of his debut album, 1st Choice (2004). Tickets range from $98 to $258, with pre-sales opening on March 19 at noon via sg.bookmyshow.com. General sales start on March 20 at noon.

Photo: Instagram/Nicholas Teo

Well-loved hits

Audiences can look forward to his well-loved hits, including Tears From Polaris (2006) and Think Of Me When You’re Lonely (2004). He will likely perform tracks from his latest album, White Night+ (2024), featuring emotional ballads like Unrequited Love and Being Lonesome Together.

Conceptualised by Teo himself, the concert will feature an immersive storytelling format, unfolding in a chapter-based structure.

See also  Jason Derulo's Nu King World Tour concert in Singapore announces new date

Career in music and acting

Beyond his music career, Teo has also made a name for himself in Taiwanese dramas, starring in series such as Smiling Pasta (2006) and A Thousand Goodnights (2019). Born in Kuching, Sarawak, the Malaysian Chinese artist has built a strong following across Asia with his heartfelt Mandopop hits.

 Concert Details

📍 Venue: Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Halls D & E, Level B2, 10 Bayfront Avenue
📅 Date & Time: June 14, 8 pm
🎟️ Tickets: $98 – $258 via Bigtix, BookMyShow, or Marina Bay Sands

