Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Asia
1 min.Read

Next ASEAN powerbrokers? PHMAM 2026 puts Filipino youth at the center of regional decision-making

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: The Philippine Model ASEAN Meeting (PHMAM) 2026 has been formally launched, offering Filipino youth an inimitable podium to participate in peacekeeping, strategy formulation, and regional collaboration—all under the leadership and direction of the ASEAN Foundation.

Slated from Jan 8 to 11, 2026, in the National Capital Region, PHMAM 2026 will mix together some of the nation’s perkiest young minds for a practical mockup of ASEAN’s decision-making methods and processes. Participants will explore the bloc’s three core pillars—Political-Security, Economic, and Socio-Cultural—through the conference’s theme, “Ascend ASEAN: Navigating Cohesion for a Future-Ready Region.”

This is more than a first for the Philippines—it’s the first nationwide Model ASEAN Meeting endorsed by the ASEAN Foundation, a clear signal of the country’s commitment to empowering its youth and promoting inclusive, forward-looking regional cooperation.

The timing is significant. As ASEAN prepares to welcome Timor-Leste as its latest adherent, PHMAM 2026 provides young Filipinos with an opportunity to be close observers and participate in a critical period for the region. The event will conclude with the Youth Chairman’s Statement, a policy document that reflects the priorities of the Philippines’ upcoming ASEAN Chairmanship.

See also  Filipina domestic helper who shielded 3-month-old baby during deadly Hong Kong fire hailed as a hero

“PHMAM 2026 is more than a simulation,” said youth leaders Sean Matthew Parra (University of Santo Tomas), Zarah Ysabel Tortocion (De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde), and Rhea Docena Balaysoche (University of the Philippines), who are leading the initiative. “We envision for it to be a nation-building platform that empowers young Filipinos to be active contributors to ASEAN’s future. As we take on this historic moment, we aim to show that the Filipino youth not only learns diplomacy, but lives it.”

