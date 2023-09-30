New Zealand Receives A Big Boost, And Tim Southee Is Permitted To Join The World Cup Squad In 2023 » Sportsry

Tim Southee, the tenacious senior pacer, defies injury hardship. He is pushing forward for the 2023 World Cup in India despite having a fractured right thumb after a recent vital drop against Joe Root.

Prior to New Zealand’s World Cup opener against England in Ahmedabad on October 5, surgery initiated a tight recovery race. Southee’s victorious return to the field is highly anticipated by the cricketing community.

Fans are ecstatic when the Blackcaps discreetly fly in Kyle Jamieson as cover. He won’t be a part of the official team, hence he won’t play in the exhibition games against Pakistan and South Africa. Tim Southee, who ranks third among New Zealand’s ODI wicket-takers, strengthens the pace unit that also includes Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson. Expectations for outstanding cricket action rise.

Tim Southee is a strong opponent on the pitch, thanks to his flexibility in the game of cricket. In India’s 16 heated games, he has engineered 25 dismissals at a remarkable average of 29.68 and a lightning-quick strike rate of 32.84.

In addition to his excellent bowling abilities, Southee’s lower-order batting elegance adds a special depth that is difficult to imitate. Kyle Jamieson, on the other hand, demonstrates promise despite dealing with injuries and has the potential to become a force to be reckoned with in the future with 14 vital wickets in 13 ODI games.

The schedule for New Zealand’s participation in the 2023 World Cup

Match Date Opponent Venue Time 1 October 5 England Ahmedabad 2 pm IST 2 October 9 Netherlands Hyderabad 2 pm IST 3 October 13 Bangladesh Chennai 2 pm IST 4 October 18 Afghanistan Chennai 2 pm IST 5 October 22 India Dharamsala 2 pm IST 6 October 28 Australia Dharamsala 10:30 am IST 7 November 1 South Africa Pune 2 pm IST 8 November 4 Pakistan Bengaluru 2 pm IST 9 November 9 Sri Lanka Bengaluru 2 pm IST

