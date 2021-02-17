New video from Tanjong Pagar crash emerges

- Advertisement -

Singapore—The shocking Feb 13 Tanjong Pagar Road crash that killed five young men has continued to make headlines, with a new video in the straitstimes.com (ST) showing footage of the woman who tried to save her fiancé from the wreckage running toward the burning vehicle.

In one of the clearest clips of the tragic accident, the white BMW, driven by 29-year-old Jonathan Long, can be seen losing control and careening down the road at top speed. The car then crashes into a shophouse.

Twenty seconds into the video, which is less than a minute long, an explosion is seen.

The flames grow stronger and higher for another 20 seconds.

Another white car then drives up near the accident. A man in a dark shirt is seen alighting from it, and then he runs toward the burning car.

At the same time, from the lower left side of the video frame, a woman is seen running down the street toward the accident.

While the man turned away from the burning car and went into the row of shophouses, presumably to get help, the woman is seen running straight into the flames, which is where the video ends.

The video can be seen from the one-minute mark.

ST added that the man who had been running toward the burning car was later seen helping Ms Oh put out the flames from her clothes.

The woman in the video is 26-year-old Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, the fiancee of Mr Long and a former stewardess and occasional gentai singer.

Ms Oh is still at Singapore General Hospital, having suffered severe burns on 80 per cent of her body due to her attempts at rescuing Mr Long.

She is presently fighting for her life in the ICU.

“She tried to open the door and was injured in the process. She was trying to save her fiancé,” one of her friends told straitstimes.com (ST).

Ms Oh and Mr Long had been a couple for several years already, and she is well known to his family. They had recently applied together for a HDB flat and had planned on getting married.

Mr Long and his friends, Mr Eugene Yap, 29, Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28, Mr Wilson Teo Qi Xiang, 26, and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29, had come from a Korean Restaurant on Feb 13 for a Chinese New Year celebration.

Mr Long allegedly took them on a joyride on his BMW, speeding around the area several times. This was witnessed by several bystanders.

Compiled footage from SG Road Vigilante shows numerous responders, including firefighters, at the scene of the accident, which arrived around seven minutes after the mishap occurred at 5.41am on Feb 13, according to ST.

