For generations, older workers have voiced concerns over the attitudes and work ethic of younger employees. Today, it’s Gen Z—the cohort born between 1997 and 2012—under scrutiny.

A new survey featured in a Yahoo News story reveals that hiring managers are increasingly critical of recent college graduates, accusing them of lacking professionalism and motivation.

These perceptions are influencing hiring decisions, with some companies even opting to avoid hiring new grads altogether.

Lack of work ethic and poor interpersonal skills

According to a survey of 1,000 hiring managers by Intelligent.com, employers are growing frustrated with what they perceive as Gen Z’s shortcomings.

A third of managers (33%) say recent graduates lack work ethic, while nearly 30% believe they are entitled. Other complaints include poor motivation (28%), sensitivity to feedback (27%), and difficulty handling criticism (25%).

These negative perceptions are so significant that they are affecting hiring decisions. More than one in eight managers (13%) have indicated they plan to avoid hiring recent graduates in 2025, while over half (51%) were involved in the decision to fire a recent grad last year.

The survey also found that many young job seekers struggle with the interview process itself.

Nearly a quarter of managers reported that Gen Z candidates often lack basic interpersonal skills, such as making eye contact (49%), dressing appropriately (42%), and negotiating reasonable salaries (38%).

The impact of parents in the interview process

In a shocking revelation, 8% of hiring managers reported that parents of job candidates showed up to interviews, adding to the sense that some young workers are not fully prepared for the demands of professional life.

These types of behaviors are contributing to the overall negative perception of Gen Z’s professionalism in the eyes of hiring managers.

Reevaluating hiring practices and embracing adaptability

Despite these concerns, experts argue that Gen Z may not be as unqualified as they seem.

Huy Nguyen, Intelligent.com’s chief education and career development advisor, acknowledges that while this generation may face challenges in adapting to the workplace, they bring valuable strengths.

Gen Z is highly proficient with technology, offers creative ideas, and can help modernize organizations that still cling to outdated norms.

Nguyen encourages hiring managers to move beyond generational stereotypes and look for candidates who demonstrate adaptability and eagerness to learn.

He suggests that interviewers use behavioural-based questions to better assess problem-solving skills, self-reliance, and the ability to navigate complex situations.

By focusing on specific examples, managers can uncover patterns of competence rather than one-off accomplishments.

“Most professional skills are learned on the job,” Nguyen notes. “The key is to identify individuals who have the right attitude and a drive to grow, even if they are new to the workforce.”

By adjusting their hiring practices and focusing on the potential of candidates, hiring managers can find the right fit for their organization—no matter the generation.