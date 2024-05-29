Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won are set to star in the upcoming Disney+ original series “Tempest,” which is scheduled to premiere in 2025.

The series will follow Moon Ju (played by Jun Ji Hyun), a renowned diplomat and former ambassador to the United States, as she uncovers the truth behind a massive case alongside San Ho (played by Kang Dong Won), a special agent with an unknown nationality.

Jun Ji Hyun’s character, Moon Ju, is highly respected internationally for her insightful decisions and actions. She stumbles upon a political conspiracy involving both North and South Korea that is connected to an assassination incident.

Kang Dong Won’s character, San Ho, is a former elite international mercenary with a mysterious background.

“Tempest” marks Kang Dong Won’s return to television after 20 years since his last drama “Magic” in 2004, and he is also the producer for the series.

Created and directed by renowned names

The cast also includes Oh Jung Se, who will star alongside Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won. The drama was created by screenwriter Jung Seo Kyung and director Kim Hee Won, who previously collaborated on “Little Women.”

Jung Seo Kyung has written for notable films like “The Handmaiden,” “Mother,” and “Decision to Leave,” while Kim Hee Won has directed popular series such as “The Crowned Clown,” “Crash Landing on You,” and “Vincenzo.”

Jun Ji Hyun, also known as Gianna Jun, is a celebrated South Korean actress and model who gained widespread fame in the 2001 romantic comedy film “My Sassy Girl,” a significant hit in Asia and a cornerstone of the Korean Wave (Hallyu).

Kang Dong Won, a respected South Korean actor, began his career in modelling before achieving stardom with his role in the 2004 film “Temptation of Wolves.”