New report says Singapore’s shipping community is calling for less red tape for foreign professionals

SINGAPORE: A new report says that Singapore’s maritime community is seeking changes to immigration approvals for the sector, especially if the city-state wants to remain competitive as a maritime hub.

The new Singapore Market Report from Splash Maritime and Offshore News cites industry professionals as saying that Singapore needs a “rethink” when it comes to hiring foreign nationals for the sector.

Some commenters, however, disagree.

The piece in Splash247 quoted Ryan Kumar, the director at recruitment firm Direct Search Global, as calling talent “our greatest asset, but also our greatest bottleneck”.

“We can move a vessel across the globe faster than we can bring in a candidate. Immigration approvals should match the pace of business,” he added.

Mr Kumar said that a sector-based approach, one with “more agility, less red tape”, is needed, especially for sectors with actual manpower shortages. Professionals from India, the Philippines, Europe, and the Middle East bring deep sector knowledge and commercial instinct. “Let’s make Singapore the place where this talent wants to land — and can do so quickly,” he added.

Raymond Peter, the managing director of BSM Singapore, meanwhile, underlined that this would be advantageous for businesses, as it would “attract global specialists who are critical for the sector’s transformation.”

Others say that the current system of employment or work passes hardly makes for long-term sustainability, whereas making it easier for expatriates in crucial sectors to obtain permanent residency “would go a long way in attracting stronger talent, encouraging knowledge transfer, and ensuring continuity”.

There are other factors that could contribute towards retaining international talent as well, including additional help extended to families, by way of housing, schooling, and integration.

The article pointed out that because global shipping is highly important to Singapore, it would do well to heed the call from industry insiders concerning retaining foreign talent.

Mr Kumar shared the piece from Splash247 on his LinkedIn page, adding: “The country that wins the talent war will win the business game.”

A number of commenters on the article appeared not to see eye to eye with the industry experts.

One was openly sceptical, writing, “The sectors refused to TRAIN our locals or upgrade local expertise, at the same time, MPA had been working with these firms to close our citizens to this trade.”

A commenter who described themself as a “true-blue Singaporean” wrote: “Reminds me of the meme where an Asylum seeker in Europe was complaining about how he didn’t feel he was treated fairly by the government. Reporter replied, ‘Why don’t you go back to Syria?’ lol. Don’t complain if you wanna stay, if not, go back. Good government is cutting down on EPs; otherwise, you would only hire from your own village. Open secret in Shipping.”

One provided another perspective. “Singapore is so expensive now for expats to live in compared to the past; this is the biggest issue in attracting expat staff.” /TISG

