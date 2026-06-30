New LRT line in Malaysia only offering 8-min frequency during peak hours

MALAYSIA: The long‑awaited LRT3 Shah Alam Line officially opened on 29th June, with Rapid KL offering free unlimited rides until July 31, 2026. The campaign covers all 20 stations, feeder shuttle buses, and six Park N’ Ride facilities.

Passengers must still tap in and out using a Touch ’n Go card with RM5 value or obtain a QR ticket. Train frequency runs every 8–15 minutes, making commuting more accessible across Klang Valley.

However, social media users have a different perception when it comes to the minimum 8-minute frequency. Discussions are rising on platforms like X regarding the purpose of the trains and the lack of shorter frequencies for commuters headed to Kuala Lumpur.

One questioned the limited train frequency, noting that the LRT3 is meant to serve one of Klang Valley’s busiest corridors. Yet, it only runs every eight minutes during peak hours, while off‑peak service stretches to a sluggish 15‑minute interval — a gap which is seen as unacceptable for such a high‑demand route.

In Singapore, MRT trains run every 1–3 minutes, ensuring commuters reach their destinations quickly. Another compared this with other nations, noting that even during non‑peak hours, trains abroad typically arrive every four minutes. They argued that Malaysia’s 8‑minute peak and 15‑minute off‑peak frequencies fall short of international standards.

Some critics are pointing fingers at a former Minister for allegedly reducing the train line’s frequency. One alleged that the number of trains was cut from 42 to just 22, resulting in longer intervals. They added that achieving a four‑minute frequency would require at least 38 trains, underscoring how the current fleet size makes such efficiency impossible.

Traffic in the area remains sluggish, with one citizen noting that a simple glance at the Federal Highway reveals how many commuters drive into Shah Alam daily. He added that congestion along the route can stretch for hours depending on the time of day.

This implies that the train may be heavily used in the near future, especially for those not wanting to drive back home after work.

Malaysia’s traffic gridlock shows little sign of easing, particularly during peak hours. Overcrowded public transit and long train intervals only compound the frustration.

Some observers suggest structural solutions — from shortening office hours to expanding work‑from‑home arrangements — as ways to reduce daily congestion. Without bold policy shifts, both roads and rails risk remaining overwhelmed, leaving commuters stuck in a cycle of delays.