New iPhone Pocket worth S$219 & S$329 sold out quickly; but some say it looks like a mankini for phones

SINGAPORE: Peak capitalism or practicality? The jury is still out on Apple’s new iPhone Pocket, which was released earlier this month in select countries, including Singapore (but only at Apple Orchard Road).

On the one hand, the Pocket, which is a cloth bag designed by Issey Miyake so that users can carry their iPhones around easily, is said to have sold out within a few hours.

On the other hand, some of the product’s reviews have been brutal, especially given the Pocket’s hefty price tag of S$219 for the model with the short strap and S$329 for the one with a longer strap.

Unveiled on Nov 11, it went on sale in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the US on Nov 14, “just in time for the holidays,” as the statement from Apple unironically says.

It quoted Yoshiyuki Miyamae, one of the design directors of Miyake Design Studio, as saying, “The design of iPhone Pocket speaks to the bond between iPhone and its user, while keeping in mind that an Apple product is designed to be universal in aesthetic and versatile in use. iPhone Pocket explores the concept of ‘the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way.’ The simplicity of its design echoes what we practice at Issey Miyake — the idea of leaving things less defined to allow for possibilities and personal interpretation.”

Mmmkay.

What’s the buzz?

Online, commenters have another take altogether.

An article in the digital media publication CNET has called the iPhone Pocket “a US$230 Gadget Mankini” and a glorified yarn sling for your phone. CNET’s Bridget Carey tried both versions of the Pocket on for size, coming to the conclusion that it’s “Apple’s Labubu now.”

She did find it pretty hardy, however, but noted that it’s hand-wash only, meaning it’s not strong enough to withstand the rigors of a machine wash.

Another tech reviewer came up with five reasons not to buy the product, starting with its price tag. He also pointed out that in 2004, Apple sold the iPod sock in packs of six for just US$29 (around S$38), making the expensive Pocket even more ridiculous.

In this economy?

Reddit users have also slammed the product, with several saying it looked like a sock that had been cut up.

Others said they thought Apple’s announcement had been a parody, an April Fool’s Day joke of sorts in November.

“This is a joke? Wtf,” wrote a commenter, while another replied, “As an Apple user, let’s all unite in harmony and destroy this product.”

“It really is just a piece of cloth, for >$200. Why?” asked one.

“Most people can barely pay their bills. The rest have more money than they know what to do with. It’s the Qatar model. You sell less stuff, but you charge more for it,” wrote another.

One characterised it as “$230 to let pick pockets know you will just buy another phone when it’s gone.” Apple should change its motto to, “because we know you’re dumb enough to buy it.” /TISG

Read also: ‘Rethink your college degrees and if you should even attend college at all’ — Tech CEOs from Apple, Nvidia, and Palantir say amid AI boom!