// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, July 18, 2026
28.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘New HDB feature?’: Singaporean complains Fernvale fitness corner has become a ‘neighbourhood laundry rack’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media earlier this week to complain that the public fitness corner at Fernvale was being used for purposes other than what it was intended for, as someone had placed their clothes there to dry.

On the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on July 13, a netizen posted photos of clothes hung on different playground equipment, and sarcastically wrote, “New HDB feature? Outdoor gym doubles as neighbourhood laundry rack.”

They said they saw this at the public fitness corner near Block 414A Fernvale Link and asked if they had missed an announcement that outdoor exercise equipment could also be used as a drying rack for members of the community.

“Shirts, shorts, towels and other laundry were hanging across multiple pieces of gym equipment, making it difficult, if not impossible, for residents to use them for their intended purpose,” they wrote.

The post author also underlined that the outdoor equipment is meant to make up fitness stations so that residents can exercise and stay healthy, and expressed the concern that if one person starts hanging their laundry on the equipment, others would quickly follow suit.

“Before long, will the entire fitness corner become an open-air laundry area instead of a place for residents to work out?” they asked, adding the hope that 

Relevant authorities would be able to remind residents to “be considerate and keep shared facilities available for everyone to use.”

Equally annoyed, commenters on the post quickly gave suggestions as to what can be done about the clothes drying on the playground equipment.

While one suggested that the clothes could just be dumped in rubbish bins, another said that they could be used as “free towels” after people used the various fitness corners.

“Play and exercise, then use to wipe your sweat,” they wrote, while another added, “Can use to clean the floor if it is dirty.”

Another Facebook user said the person who owns the clothes should be fined. “This is a playground for children, not a laundry area.”

A number of commenters encouraged the post author to report the incident to the Town Council.

“To discourage repeated misuse of public fitness equipment for drying laundry, hope the Town Council will consider:

Installing clear ‘No Drying of Laundry’ signs.

Issuing written warnings to first-time offenders.

Taking enforcement action against repeat offenders where permitted under the applicable by-laws.

Public facilities are meant to be enjoyed by everyone. Let’s all do our part to keep them clean and accessible,” added a commenter. /TISG

Read also: ‘No hanging of laundry on the playground’ — Netizen calls park sign the “most Singaporean sign”

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

In the Hood

TikToker says uncertainty, not attitude, is driving cynicism among many Singaporeans

A social media discussion on cynicism has sparked debate over AI, graduate employment, economic uncertainty and why many people feel increasingly sceptical about the future in Singapore and beyond.
Relationships

‘Make a PowerPoint on why I should date you’: SG Redditors tell man to run after date’s long list of demands

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman’s long list of expectations for a future partner has stirred plenty of discussion on Reddit, with many users saying her standards were so over the top they could hard...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks