TikToker says uncertainty, not attitude, is driving cynicism among many Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: A local content creator has sparked discussion online after sharing his thoughts on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s recent remarks about cynicism, arguing that people cannot simply be told to stop feeling cynical when broader economic and social concerns continue to weigh on many Singaporeans.

In a video circulating online, the creator said that cynicism is often shaped by people’s surroundings rather than being a personal choice.

“You can’t just tell someone not to be cynical”

Referring to PM Wong’s speech about not giving in to cynicism, the creator said, “You can’t just tell someone [not to be] cynical.”

He argued that uncertainty is not unique to Singapore, pointing to concerns around artificial intelligence, automation and the changing job market.

According to him, “the entire world is gripped by cynicism because of AI coming to steal all white-collar jobs.”

He also questioned whether Singapore’s education system has prepared young people for a rapidly changing employment landscape.

He suggested that students have long been encouraged towards professional, managerial, executive and technical (PMET) careers, only to now face growing uncertainty as technology reshapes many office-based jobs.

“Currently, the generation is raised to jump into the tiger’s mouth,” he remarked, adding that it was understandable why many young people feel anxious about the future.

A message aimed at future leaders?

Despite his criticism, the creator said he understood the context behind PM Wong’s remarks. He noted that the speech was delivered to young People’s Action Party (PAP) activists, rather than the wider public.

“I [one] hundred per cent agree with him because who is he saying this to? He’s actually saying this to the young PAP activists,” he said.

In his view, those who hope to become future leaders need encouragement rather than despair. “The only counterplay to cynicism, to negativity, lying down and giving up, is giving people hope.”

Using a pop culture analogy, he compared the Prime Minister’s message to Attack on Titan, likening PM Wong to Commander Erwin Smith rallying his troops to continue moving forward despite overwhelming odds.

Singapore’s challenges remain unique

The creator also said he resonated with PM Wong’s comments about Singapore being an underdog nation. He agreed that Singapore’s limited population means the country cannot rely solely on past achievements to secure future success.

According to him, governing Singapore requires constantly adapting to new challenges because previous successes may no longer provide the answers in today’s rapidly changing world.

He ended by encouraging young PAP activists who genuinely wish to serve the country to persevere, adding that there are also S$5,000 grants available for individuals with ideas that could benefit society.

Netizens divided over cynicism and government response

The video prompted varied reactions online, with many agreeing that cynicism cannot simply be wished away.

One commenter joked, “If they gave me a minister’s salary, I think I would stop being cynical.”

Others felt the government should focus more on addressing the issues that many young Singaporeans are worried about. One user wrote, “Gov’t is too slow to react, they have yet to even admit that there’s an issue with graduate employment and instead chose to blame us for cynicism, not as driven, etc.”

Another commenter argued that meaningful change requires institutions themselves to evolve, saying, “You cannot get a good product if the mould has not undergone drastic changes to meet customers’ expectations. If they still using old ways of doing things, then confirm go down the drain!”

Not everyone agreed that artificial intelligence is the main cause of public pessimism. As one netizen pointed out, “the cynicism existed before this AI inflexion, though.”

Beyond optimism, people want reassurance

The discussion shows the conversation taking place not just in Singapore but around the world. As economies evolve and technology reshapes industries, many people are balancing optimism about new opportunities with concerns about job security, rising costs and an uncertain future.

For some, messages about resilience and hope remain important. For others, hope is most meaningful when accompanied by visible action that addresses the challenges they face in everyday life. The conversation online suggests that while optimism has its place, many Singaporeans also want reassurance that their concerns are being recognised and tackled.

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