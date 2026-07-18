‘Make a PowerPoint on why I should date you’: SG Redditors tell man to run after date’s long list of demands

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman’s long list of expectations for a future partner has stirred plenty of discussion on Reddit, with many users saying her standards were so over the top they could hardly believe she was serious.

On Monday (July 13), a man in his 20s posted on the r/askSingapore forum, sharing that while the woman he’d been dating had “many qualities” he genuinely appreciated, he was struggling to understand one side of her.

The pair had been discussing making things official when, rather than letting the relationship progress naturally, she told him there were several requirements he would need to meet first.

Her wish list included taking her out for a “proper formal dinner (that’s fine), putting together a PowerPoint presentation explaining why she should date him, buying her jewellery from a luxury brand, getting her a bouquet (that’s fine as well), buying a completely separate gift in addition to the jewellery and paying for a shopping cart she’d been saving.”

She later sent him another detailed list outlining what she considered the qualities of a “good husband.”

According to the man, she expected her future husband to pay the larger share of their home, own a car by his late twenties, give her full access to his bank cards, contribute part of his monthly salary towards groceries and household expenses, and provide her with a monthly beauty allowance.

Her wishlist didn’t stop there. She also wanted an engagement ring with a minimum diamond size, an overseas pre-wedding photoshoot, multiple wedding gowns, a luxury “push present” after childbirth, and a new piece of luxury jewellery every time he received a promotion or pay rise.

“I honestly still don’t know how much of it was meant as a joke because she sounded quite serious when we discussed it,” he wrote, adding that he wasn’t trying to paint her as a villain, but was genuinely just curious.

“For context, I have a stable job with an average pay, still foots the bill every date and travel expenses such as accommodations, etc. I’m not trying to make her sound like a bad person because she has many qualities that I appreciate. This is simply one aspect of our relationship that I’m struggling to understand.”

Unsure whether this was becoming the new normal in dating, he turned to fellow Reddit users for a reality check.

“Are expectations like these becoming more common nowadays? If your partner presented you with something like this, would you see it as having high standards? I’d really appreciate honest opinions from both sides. This isn’t a rage bait or AI-generated/Fictional post. Genuinely looking for opinions if this is the norm.”

“Please get out of there fast”

Many Reddit users shared the man’s disbelief.

One woman wrote, “I’m a woman, and after reading your post, I honestly find her expectations extremely ridiculous.”

Another commented, “This HAS to be rage bait like, can you not see how ridiculous you sound? Do you have any self-respect? Please run and don’t look back.”

A third told him, “Please tell me it’s a joke? Am I having a difficult time believing this? If it is real you must completely dodge this bullet and at avoid her at all costs.

A fourth added, “Mate, please get out of there fast…I’m sorry but my gosh, the stuff she’s asking.”

Others said women with expectations like these certainly exist, but stressed that they are far from the norm.

A few also speculated that the woman might simply not be interested in him and had come up with the long list in the hope that he would walk away on his own.

Whatever her intentions, the overwhelming view was the same: the list was a major red flag, and the man would be better off reconsidering the relationship.

In other news, a local employee took to Reddit to share that his company only approved the salary increment he had been asking for a week after he submitted his resignation.

Posting on the r/singaporefi forum, the employee explained that he had been on a two- to three-year contract and had first approached his manager about a salary increase or promotion around a year before his contract was due for renewal.

Read more: Employee asks for raise for a year, only gets it a week after resigning: ‘Why do companies wait until you leave?’