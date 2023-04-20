New HDB BTO Launches in Singapore — May 2023

The next HDB BTO launch is slated to take place in May 2023. Encompassing five projects, the launch will see new units released in three mature estates — Bedok, Kallang/Whampoa and Serangoon — and two locations in Tengah, a non-mature estate.

The upcoming launch will offer a comprehensive mix of units, ranging from 2-room Flexi, to 3-room, 4-room and 5-room flats, along with several 3Gen units in Bedok.

Find the Cheapest Home Loans in Singapore New Loan Refinance

Overview: May 2023 HDB BTO Exercise BTO project Unit mix Estimated price* Bedok 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room and 3Gen Total: 1,630 3-room: S$330,000 to S$400,000

4-room: S$450,000 to S$550,000

5-room: S$590,000 to S$680,000 Kallang/Whampoa 3-room, 4-room Total: 570 3-room: S$360,000 to S$460,000

4-room: S$490,000 to S$640,000 Serangoon 4-room, 5-room Total: 330 4-room: S$350,000 to S$430,000

5-room: S$470,000 to S$560,000 Tengah (Plantation Close) 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room Total: 970 3-room: S$210,000 to S$280,000

4-room: S$310,000 to S$415,000

5-room: S$420,000 to S$550,000 Tengah (Tengah Park Avenue) 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room Total: 1,980 3-room: S$210,000 to S$280,000

4-room: S$310,000 to S$415,000

5-room: S$420,000 to S$550,000 Source: https://www.srx.com.sg/hdb/bto

Bedok May 2023 BTO

Source: HDB

Sitting at the junction of Bedok South Road and Bedok South Avenue 3, the upcoming Bedok BTO launch will see 1,630 units offered for sale. This is also the most comprehensive of the five projects, with flat types running the gamut from 2-room Flexi, to 3-room, 4-room, 5-room and 3Gen.

Besides being served by two major roads, the project also enjoys proximity to two MRT stations. There is also a neighbourhood centre nearby and some schools and sporting facilities. Siglap Community Club is located down Bedok South Ave 3.

Location: Junction of Bedok South Road and Bedok South Avenue 3

Public transport: Tanah Merah MRT Station, Bedok MRT Station

Amenities: Neighbourhood park, Neighbourhood centre, Church, Nursing Home, Siglap Community Club, Bedok Stadium, Sports and recreation facility (proposed)

Schools: Katong School (Special Education), Bedok View Secondary School, Bedok Green Primary School, Temasek Primary School, Temasek Secondary School

Kallang/Whampoa May 2023 BTO

Source: HDB

The Kallang/Whampoa, May BTO project, is located between Dorset Road and Farrer Park Road, placing it in close proximity to two MRT stations – Farrer Park, and Little India, the latter being an interchange station. Those who drive will also appreciate that it is near the Central Expressway.

This is expected to be a popular BTO project, given its well-connected nature and proximity to the downtown core. However, the relative lack of schools nearby may present an obstacle for families with school-going children.

Only 570 units – comprising 3-room and 4-room configurations – will be available.

Location: Between Dorset Road and Farrer Park Road

Public transport: Farrer Park MRT Station, Little India MRT Station

Amenities: KK Children’s and Women’s Hospital, Tanglin Police Divisional HQ, Pek Kio Community Centre, Neighbourhood centre, Church, Park, Sports complex (proposed)

Schools: Farrer Park Primary School, St Joseph’s Institution Junior, Northlight School

Serangoon May 2023 BTO

Source: HDB

This is the smallest BTO project of the five lined up for May, comprising 330 flats in 4-room and 5-room configurations.

The project will be located at the junction of Yio Chu Kang Road and Serangoon North Ave 1, with two green spaces – Serangoon North Community Park and Hwi Yoh Garden – within walking distance. Further afield, residents can find neighbourhood centres, food & shopping centres, a community club, and multiple schools.

Also nearby is the Serangoon North MRT Station, a new station on the Cross Island Line currently under construction, and slated to open by 2030.

Location: Junction of Yio Chu Kang Road and Serangoon North Ave 1

Public transport: Serangoon North MRT Station (expected completion 2030)

Amenities: Neighbourhood centre, Serangoon Community Club, Chomp Chomp Food Centre, Supermarket

Schools: Serangoon Garden Secondary School, Lycee Francais de Singapour, Rosyth School, Zhonghua Primary School, Peicai Secondary School

Tengah (Plantation Close) May 2023 BTO

Source: HDB

The first two new BTO launches in Tengah will be at Plantation Close, bordering the Pan Island Expressway. The project will comprise 970 units ranging from 2-room Flexi to 3-room, 4-room and 5-room flats.

The area will see the opening of three new MRT stations by 2029 on the planned Jurong Region Line, with Tengah Park being the closest station, located just opposite. Other upcoming amenities include a neighbourhood centre, green spaces, community club, medical centre and the soon-to-be-redeveloped Jurong Polyclinic.

There are a fair number of schools in the vicinity, which should prove attractive for young families.

Location: Between Plantation Close and Pan Island Expressway

Public transport: Tengah Plantation MRT Station, Tengah Park MRT Station, Bukit Batok West MRT Station (expected completion 2029)

Amenities: Neighbourhood centre, Parks, Health and Medical Centre (proposed), St Luke Hospital for the Elderly, Le Quest Condo and Shopping Mall, West Mall, Bukit Batok Polyclinic, Bukit Batok Community Club

Schools: Pioneer Primary School (future), Dulwich College, Jurong Primary School, Jurongville Secondary School, Millennia Institute, Eden School (Special Education)

Tengah (Tengah Park Avenue) May 2023 BTO

Source: HDB

The other BTO project for Tengah will be located at Tengah Park Avenue, where 1,980 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room units will be offered.

Like its sister project, the Tengah Park Avenue BTO will also be served by the Jurong Region Line, with the Tengah MRT Station being the closest. Further enhancing connectivity is the proposed bus interchange which will sit just across the road.

Several amenities are planned for the area, ranging from schools and neighbourhood centres to community greens, sports and recreation facilities, and civic and community institutions.

Location: Tengah Park Avenue

Public transport: Tengah MRT Station (expected completion 2029)

Amenities: Bus interchange (upcoming), neighbourhood centre with integrated polyclinic (upcoming), Town parks and community greens (upcoming), Bukit Batok Home for the Aged, Home Team NS Adventure Centre, Bukit Batok Driving Centre

Schools: Anglo Chinese School – Pri (future), Bukit View Primary School (future), Dunearn Secondary School, Dazhong Primary School

How to apply for a BTO flat in Singapore

If you’re wondering how to take part in these BTO exercises, here’s a simplified guide:

Check your flat and grant eligibility over at the HDB website. Work out your finances, including whether to take an HDB or bank mortgage Check the HDB Flat Portal for upcoming BTO launches. You can also sign up for HDB’s e-alert to be notified of BTO launches. Apply online for your desired BTO launch. If balloted, you will be invited to choose a unit. Pick and book your unit with HDB. Thereafter, sign the Lease of Agreement and wait to collect your keys.

Buying a BTO unit is a major financial commitment, and picking the right mortgage package is crucial. Start your home ownership journey on the right foot with our pick of Singapore’s best housing and property loans.

Read More:

[The article New HDB BTO Launches in Singapore — May 2023 originally appeared on ValueChampion.

​

ValueChampion helps you find the most relevant information to optimise your finances. Like us on our Facebook page to keep updated with our latest news and articles.

​

More From ValueChampion:

​

Home Loan Basics: Bank Loans vs HDB Loans

HDB Resale Prices Rising – Should You Opt For Resale Or BTO?

Sale of Balance Flats vs Open Booking Flats vs BTO Flats vs Resale Flats – Which Should You Get in 2023?

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg