Home News In the Hood New hack to get money's worth of petrol? Motorists urged to avoid...

New hack to get money’s worth of petrol? Motorists urged to avoid overfilling tank

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante, Quck Wee Chye, Yong Jing

"Do not overfill your petrol tank," wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on May 7, reposting the photo.

By Hana O
- Advertisement -

A photo of a vehicle with one of its back wheels on a wooden ramp to tilt the car while refuelling the tank is circulating online, sparking comments from netizens that shaking or tilting a vehicle will not put more petrol into the tank.

“Wheel chock provided at Malaysia petrol station,” wrote Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on May 4.

“This petrol station got wheel chock one leh,” the page added, quoting the individual who shared the photo.

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante

It appears that this practice is more common and has restarted, given land borders between Malaysia and Singapore fully reopened on April 1.

“First day border reopen only. More such behaviour will appear,” wrote Facebook user Quck Wee Chye, attaching a photo of a sedan jacked up while filling the tank.

Photo: FB screengrab/Quck Wee Chye

Facebook user Yong Jing uploaded another photo of a Subaru using a ramp to tilt the vehicle.

Photo: FB screengrab/Yong Jing

“Do not overfill your petrol tank,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on May 7, reposting the photo.

“If you overfill your tank, it can cover the vapour intake hole with liquid gas, which can then be sucked into the charcoal canister. This can damage the canister and possibly other parts of the system, which will cause the car’s check-engine light to come on and could potentially cost hundreds of dollars to repair.”

Netizens noted this was a matter of common sense. “There are experts who believe tilt or shaking the car will able to pump at least 100L of petrol into 80L of fuel tank,” said Facebook user David Wong.

“Common sense is not common after all. Like what can that little bit more petrol do? Petrol tanks are built the way they are for a reason; if they are meant to be fully filled then they would have placed the inlet at the top of the tank rather than at the side,” added Facebook user Hime Kang./TISG

Letter to the Editor: S’poreans heading to M’sia for cheap petrol, ‘It’s really a shame…’ — Perspective from a fellow S’porean

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

In the Hood

New hack to get money’s worth of petrol? Motorists urged to avoid overfilling tank

A photo of a vehicle with one of its back wheels on a wooden ramp to tilt the car while refuelling the tank is circulating online, sparking comments from netizens that shaking or tilting a vehicle will not put...
Read more
Home News

95-year-old cleaner at Woodlands coffeeshop says she will work ‘as long as her body allows it’

At first glance, an elderly woman clearing tables at a Woodlands coffee shop might be a heartbreaking sight. However, one grandmother reportedly chose to...
Read more
Featured News

Memories of Golden Mile: “Hello, I’m Morning Dew. How are you?”

I am not sure whether I am about to say goodbye to the Golden Mile Complex which has just been sold for $700 million...
Read more
Personal Finance

4 Ways To Save On Travel Insurance

Are you one of those who has a trip out of Singapore coming up in 2 days, and are now frantically searching online for...
Read more
International

Man who got his penis attached to his forearm offered Kate Beckinsale his sausage after she bigged him up online

A father, 47, recounts how he lived with his new genitals attached to his forearm for six years after his real one fell off...
Read more
In the Hood

New hack to get money’s worth of petrol? Motorists urged to avoid overfilling tank

A photo of a vehicle with one of its back wheels on a wooden ramp to tilt the car...
Read more
Home News

95-year-old cleaner at Woodlands coffeeshop says she will work ‘as long as her body allows it’

At first glance, an elderly woman clearing tables at a Woodlands coffee shop might be a heartbreaking sight. However,...
Read more
Featured News

Memories of Golden Mile: “Hello, I’m Morning Dew. How are you?”

I am not sure whether I am about to say goodbye to the Golden Mile Complex which has just...
Read more
Personal Finance

4 Ways To Save On Travel Insurance

Are you one of those who has a trip out of Singapore coming up in 2 days, and are...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore