New employee wonders why sick colleagues in Singapore still work remotely

SINGAPORE: A newcomer to Singapore’s workforce raised concerns about what seems to be a suspected company culture where employees continue to work despite being ill by working from home instead of filing proper sick leaves.

Joining a firm a couple of months ago, the new employee noticed a pattern—colleagues who claimed to feel unwell continue to log in remotely, and the boss allegedly is not telling them to take a rest.

With this observation, the employee shared: “Upon joining the company, there were no set days of sick leave but employees could take time off wherever needed for health reasons. Now I am worried if I ever take medical leave it will be frowned upon.” Furthermore, the employee questioned if this is a common practice in Singapore.

Several netizens shared their thoughts and opinions about the subject matter. One declared that it is part of being an adult, and that no one really cares if one is feeling bad enough to take a rest.

A netizen also shared that many workers are saving their sick leaves in case something really bad happens.

“In the end, it doesn’t really matter, because: (1) most illnesses are minor and you’d appreciate not taking public transport and want to avoid infecting team mates, but you can still do simple office work, and (2) for most office jobs, it’s task-based with deadlines, and if you take MC, you have to catch up after you’re sick,” the netizen remarked.

For some, they just don’t want their work to pile up, that’s why they opt to continue working at home even when they are sick. Others think that having sick days might affect their performance rating, bonuses, promo chances, and the likes.

“Well the company can always replace you with someone who will,” one claimed.

Workplace practices like this might affect one’s decision to work, especially with the newer generations. In a recent report, it is revealed that more graduates in Singapore are turning down job offers if the salary does not meet their expectations, alongside factors of career development and job flexibility.

It is reported that many graduates are becoming more selective, choosing to wait for better opportunities rather than accept roles that fall short of their expectations.

Read more about the news story here.