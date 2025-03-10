SINGAPORE: In a heartfelt ceremony at the Nanyang Polytechnic Auditorium, the 2025 Teck Ghee Citizenship Ceremony saw new citizens from diverse backgrounds officially join the Singaporean family. According to the latest press release from the Prime Minister’s Office, the event was a proud moment for the 22,000 individuals granted citizenship annually, with many of them sharing stories of their journey to call Singapore home.

As each new citizen walked across the stage, the message was clear—becoming a Singaporean is not just a formality but a personal commitment to the nation. From those who have built families here to those who have grown roots through work or studies, the stories of the new citizens reflect the values of unity and resilience that define Singapore.

Immigration: Key to the nation’s survival and prosperity

SM Lee Hsien Loong’s speech underscored that immigration is crucial for Singapore’s survival. As a small island with no natural resources, the nation relies on the energy, creativity, and hard work of its people to drive economic success. With a population that is ageing and with fewer citizens born each year, the country must continuously welcome new talent to sustain its progress.

The influx of new citizens brings with it not only a boost to the population but also an infusion of diverse perspectives, experiences, and connections to the global community. Just as cities like New York and London thrive by attracting enterprising individuals from all corners of the globe, Singapore’s continued openness to new citizens is essential for maintaining its vibrant, innovative economy.

Building a cohesive society

While immigration is essential, it also brings challenges. In countries where immigration has outpaced integration, tensions have arisen, leading to societal divisions. However, Singapore’s approach to managing its immigration is both sensitive and balanced. The government has put systems in place to ensure new citizens are welcomed and integrated into the community, such as the Singapore Citizenship Journey—a program designed to familiarize new citizens with Singapore’s values and culture.

However, it’s not just the government’s responsibility. Existing citizens are also called upon to embrace newcomers and foster a spirit of inclusivity. As new citizens engage with their communities and adapt to their new homes, they, in turn, help shape Singapore’s future. Over time, the distinctions between long-time citizens and recent arrivals blur as shared experiences and values solidify the Singaporean identity for all.

A shared future—unity in diversity

Singapore’s success story is built on the collective effort of its people, both past and present. As the nation moves forward, the spirit of inclusivity remains paramount. The ongoing influx of new citizens from diverse backgrounds ensures that Singapore continues to evolve and thrive.

By embracing both the opportunities and challenges of immigration, Singapore stands poised to remain a beacon of prosperity, innovation, and social harmony. The journey of becoming a citizen of Singapore may differ for each individual, but the shared goal is clear—a unified, vibrant, and dynamic future for all who call this nation home.

As the ceremony concluded, the message was resounding: Together, as one people, Singapore will continue to shine brightly on the global stage.