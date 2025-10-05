New Bus Service 104 to enhance connectivity between Punggol, Buangkok, Serangoon and Woodleigh from Oct 26

SINGAPORE: Getting around the north-east will soon get a little easier. Starting October 26, 2025, a brand new Bus Service 104 will hit the roads, giving residents in Punggol, Buangkok, Serangoon, and Woodleigh a more direct and convenient way to travel between their neighbourhoods. With this change, Service 43M will be discontinued.

The new route was shared on Senior Minister of State Sun Xueling’s Facebook page. Many residents welcomed the move, saying it would help make their daily commutes smoother, especially for those who often have to change buses or trains to get around.

Easier rides for Sumang residents

For those living in Sumang, the news is especially good. Service 104 will travel right into the estate from Punggol Way, stopping near several housing blocks and LRT stations so that residents don’t have to walk too far to catch a ride.

On its journey from Punggol Coast Interchange to Woodleigh Interchange, the bus will stop at places like Samudera Station Exit B, Sumang Station Exit B, Punggol Field, and Twin Waterfalls.

This will make it easier for families, students, and workers to hop on a bus closer to home and connect quickly to Buangkok MRT, Serangoon MRT, and the Woodleigh Integrated Hub.

Netizens welcome the change

The announcement drew plenty of attention on Facebook, with many people expressing excitement. One social media user commented: “Great work done, not only for the Punggol residents but also suitable for Buangkok Fernvale South residents to access both, location-wise.”

Another user shared their excitement, remarking, “Looking forward to the new bus service.” Others kept it short and sweet, with one simply commenting, “I love it! Waiting for 104.”

For many, the new service means fewer transfers and shorter travel times, which is something that can make a real difference in busy mornings or late-night journeys home.

Some share suggestions for improvement

While the reaction was largely positive, some residents also offered ideas to make the route even better.

One person suggested a small detour, writing, “Thank you, Ms Sun! Just a suggestion: can the bus go into Punggol Settlement bus stop for a small detour? At the present moment, only bus 84G/W serves Cove and Crown residents. A small detour can serve 2 more communities [which] would be excellent.”

Others wondered if the route could be made shorter and more practical. “Just connect from Punggol Settlement to Sengkang West, Buangkok Dr to Buangkok MRT will do. Connect all the way to Serangoon & Woodleigh, so far what for? Take MRT faster,” one commenter pointed out.

Another netizen raised a different idea altogether, which is to have better airport access. “Can we consider introducing a direct bus service from Punggol Cove to Changi Airport? Residents in Punggol Cove need to transfer two to three times to reach the airport. A more direct service would benefit residents in the area.”

While some might still prefer to hop on the MRT, others now have one more bus option that brings them closer to work, school, and family — and for everyday commuters, that’s always something to celebrate.

