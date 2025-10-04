East-West Line track works to affect train services between Bedok and Tampines from Nov 29 to Dec 8

SINGAPORE: If you’re travelling along the East-West Line (EWL) later this year, do take note: from Nov 29 to Dec 8, there will be no train service between Bedok and Tampines stations, as well as between Tanah Merah and Expo stations.

These temporary changes are to make way for important works that will connect existing tracks to the upcoming East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID) and link up a new platform at Tanah Merah station. Once completed, these improvements will help make train services more reliable and flexible in the long run.

Why this is happening

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is carrying out integration works to help strengthen the resilience of Singapore’s rail network. The ECID will provide more capacity for train launches and withdrawals, allowing for smoother operations and better service recovery during disruptions.

In simpler terms, this upgrade will hopefully help trains run more efficiently, so that fewer delays and better maintenance support will be in store in the future.

What this means for commuters

During the 10-day period, Simei and Tanah Merah stations will be closed. Regular train services will not be available between Bedok and Tampines stations, and Tanah Merah and Expo stations.

To help commuters get around, shuttle train and bus services will be provided.

The shuttle trains will run between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations, Paya Lebar and Bedok stations, and Expo and Changi Airport stations. These trains will operate every five minutes during peak hours, so you won’t have to wait long.

On the other hand, for those travelling between the affected stations, two shuttle bus services will be available:

Shuttle 7: Runs every three to five minutes between Bedok, Tanah Merah, Simei and Tampines stations.

Shuttle 8: Runs every 10 minutes between Bedok, Tanah Merah and Expo stations.

Another thing to note is that the fare rates for these shuttle buses will be the same as regular train fares, so you won’t have to pay extra. This is good news for commuters because they won’t have to spend a lot more, even with these changes

Getting around during the works

If you’d rather not take the shuttle buses, don’t worry — there are other ways to get to where you need to go. You can hop on the Downtown Line (DTL) or Circle Line (CCL) to head into the city, or take regular bus services that go through Bedok, Simei, Tampines and Changi.

It would be a good idea to plan your trip ahead of time if you’re travelling during the morning or evening rush. Give yourself a bit more time than usual, since journeys may take longer than anticipated.

LTA has also recommended other routes to make travelling easier. For instance, you can transfer to the Downtown Line at Tampines or MacPherson stations, depending on your destination.

A short break for a smoother ride later

These works may cause a little inconvenience now, but they will hopefully help make our train network stronger and more reliable in the long run. Once the East Coast Integrated Depot and the new Tanah Merah platform are ready, trains will be able to run more smoothly and handle disruptions better.

For more information and detailed travel guides, visit go.gov.sg/ecid-trackworks

Read also: Service 53M route to be extended to Kovan Hub from Oct 26, 2025