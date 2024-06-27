SINGAPORE: A recent feature about Singaporeans calling out senior citizens going up and down the stairs at HDB blocks sparked backlash, with netizens telling those who complained not to be such a “Karen” about it.

On June 13, CNA posted a video about a group of people who regularly do tower or vertical running for fun and fitness, focusing on two senior citizens, Mdm Yim Pui Fun and Mr Jimmy Lim, who lead the pack despite being in their 60s and 70s.

The duo, who’ve been tower running for decades, have even won medals and awards and serve as an inspiration for the younger Singaporeans in their group. The group climbs the stairs of HDB blocks, conquering 50 stories regularly.

However, not everyone is as inspired by Mdm Yim and Mr Lim as some disgruntled Singaporeans complained about it.

One commenter was downright discouraging, saying that someone should tell Mdm Yim to stop and the HDB to “not approve” their activities.

They added that staircases are designated for emergencies, such as when a fire breaks out or a lift breaks down, adding that they are “Not for your playground.”

They added that if the advice isn’t taken heed, an emergency might happen one day while Mdm Yim is running, reducing people’s choice of escape. Who is to blame?

If people want to do this, the commenter said, they should climb stairs where no one lives.

Another commenter had similar views, saying that the staircase of HDB blocks should be for the use of residents and should not be “misused.”

He also expressed concern that stair climbers could “create stamping and stomping,” which would “create a lot of nuisance noise pollution,” which would be inconsiderate and inconvenient to residents and neighbours.

Many other netizens were outraged by the comments above and sprang to defend the vertical running group.

Instead, they admired that senior citizens are keeping healthy and fit by doing an activity that is by no means easy for anyone of any age.

They also addressed the criticism that the tower runners are taking up space on the stairs, asking the critics to be realistic since the running group isn’t that big. One pointed out that hardly anyone uses the stairs nowadays anyway.

Nevertheless, the commenter who said Mdm Yim should stop stair climbing stuck to her stance and said she is a “Karen out of goodwill to give advice.”

One runner, however, paid tribute to Mr Lim:

“I feel so proud & blessed, that I have an opportunity to run with Jimmy Lim every week. He is truly an inspiration to everyone, his determination & discipline a great motivation for us.

He is a living example of power, good health, smiling face & humble personality.” /TISG

