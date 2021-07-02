Netizens slam CNA piece that asks if university-educated women in Singapore are asking too much for marriage

- Advertisement -

Singapore — CNA published a commentary on Wednesday (Jun 30) that many netizens, especially females, were not too happy about.

The commentary was originally entitled “Are university-educated women in Singapore asking too much for marriage?” and was later amended with the word “No” at the end.

Freelance writer Tracy Lee noted that based on the latest Population Census, 8.7 per cent of women from the ages of 40 to 49 were single in 2020, while more than twice that figure or 18.7 per cent of women in the same age bracket, who had gone to university were single.

“A figure that was roughly the same 10 years ago,” she noted.

Ms Lee wrote that instead of university-educated career women having “sky-high mate value… one in five university-educated women in their 40s is single.”

“What gives? Are they too picky, too busy, too independent, too intimidating?” she asked.

She interviewed three career women in their 40s, two of whom said that they’ve hesitated about tying the knot as women bear the brunt of work, to the detriment of their careers, when motherhood comes along.

The other woman drew up a list of relationship non-negotiables and told Ms Lee that if she does not meet a man who meets her standards, “It’s fine. No one will die. I’d rather be single and happy, than attached but irritated.”

Ms Lee also wrote, “Many of these women simply go on leading the rich, full lives they’ve always had – working hard, exploring the world for work or play, tending to dogs, cats and plants, and taking up interesting hobbies.”

Despite the points she made in her piece, many netizens were unhappy with and reacted strongly to the article, especially before its title was amended.

Some commenters felt that the premise behind the question in the title is an invalid one.

One commenter even suggested an alternative headline.

Another netizen questioned by the commentary focused solely on women.

In one of the more popular comments, a woman wrote, “Have to be choosy lah.”

