Netizens say cost-of-living concerns are taking a back seat to politics

SINGAPORE: Some commentators online have once again found Singapore politicians appear to be out of touch with the ground, as they expressed cost-of-living concerns seem to be taking a back seat, in the name of politics.

In The Independent Singapore’s report in April last year, a photo shared on Facebook by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing enjoying a “full wanton mee breakfast” at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre faced criticism online as some commentators called the meal “luxurious” for Singaporeans feeling the cost-of-living squeeze.

The minister wrote, “We take our food and politics very seriously.”

Some may have praised the minister for his “humble” move, but others found it perhaps too timely for that period, which was around the election period.

Recently, a similar action from the ruling party has prompted Singaporeans, especially opposition supporters in the city-state, to question whether cost-of-living concerns have taken a back seat to politics when Pritam Singh of the Workers’ Party (WP) was removed from the office of the Leader of Opposition (LO).

Commenting on The Independent Singapore‘s Facebook page, one user said, “There are more pressing issues, and yet they spent so much time and resources just to shut someone down.”

Another pointed out that despite news of Singapore’s robust “economic growth”, “common Singaporeans can tell you the bleak prospects they are facing on the ground.”

A third, however, added that “There’s no issue with cost-of-living, it’s the salary that is not progressing that they never worked on.”

He said, “If hawkers sell cheap, you won’t see them there in a month or two. If you see anything selling with a little profit margin, these businesses won’t be sustainable with rising costs. The need to tackle is to raise minimum wage and ensure all are being paid in accordance with the real % of appreciation.”

Parliament passed a motion on Jan 14, deeming Mr Singh unfit for the role as LO. On the next day, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced his removal as LO and wrote to WP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) to put forward a replacement for the position. However, on Wednesday (Jan 21), WP said it would not nominate another Member of Parliament as LO, saying, “It is the people’s vote that explains the presence of opposition MPs in Parliament.” /TISG

