Monday, July 14, 2025
Singapore
In the Hood
Netizens make fun of door that appears to go nowhere at Sengkang void deck

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A doorway that appears to have no discernible purpose baffled many netizens when a video of it was shared on Facebook last month.

Although the person who posted it did so on the popular Complaint Singapore group page, they said it was not a complaint, but they wanted to know why such a door exists in the first place.

The 12-second clip begins with a door on the void deck that bears the label “Staircase B.” The person who took the video then walks around to show the door from the other side.

Screengrab/ Complaint Singapore

The door is useless in keeping anyone out, but neither does it lead anyone into any specific place. It is located at Block 465A Fernvale Road. Incidentally, according to Shin Min Daily News, these doors may also be found at Blocks 465B, 466A, and 466B.

Nevertheless, netizens who commented on the Complaint Singapore post had a lot of fun with the seemingly purposeless door. The post has since been viewed over 75,000 times, shared over 100 times, and received over 230 comments.

A few jokingly called it a “Doraemon door,” which is a reference to the iconic bright pink door from the anime and manga, where users can travel to any place they can imagine.

“They haven’t finished it, they still have to paint it pink colour… then Doraemon will come,” one quipped, while another wrote, “Doraemon left it there.”

Some commented that a feng shui master might be responsible for the door.

Others, having the Hungry Ghost Month festival in mind, left some creepy comments on purpose.

“You will see the Stair… during the Hungry Ghost Festival (7th month),” wrote one.

This one for spirit… Just like tekong 3rd door,” which scared at least one other commenter.

For those unfamiliar with it, this refers to the Pulau Tekong Charlie Company 3rd Door Bunk, which Asia Paranormal Investigators describe as “a well-known army urban legend among the soldiers of Singapore.” (It’s decidedly shiver-inducing, and you can read more about it here.)

One commenter endeavoured to provide a logical explanation, writing, “It has something to do with fire spreading… it doesn’t make sense, but it is supposed to help in a time of fire. I am not a fireman, so maybe a fireman can explain better.”

Others, however, explained that this cannot be the case. /TISG

