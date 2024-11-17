SINGAPORE: A woman took to a local complaint group on social media to warn people not to buy items from a home essentials store based on her recent experience. However, many netizens did not agree with her.

In a Nov 15 post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, the woman wrote that she purchased three trolleys at a Japan Home store. Due to a 15 per cent discount, she paid S$50 for each trolley.

But less than two weeks after her purchase, the price of the trolleys dropped to S$19.90 each, which means that at the price the post author paid, she forked over S$90 more than the current price, which is because of an ongoing 11.11 promo.

This made the woman quite angry, calling the situation “rubbish.”

She also wrote that many of the items available at Japan Home can be purchased at Shopee for a fraction of the price, and said she would never shop there again.

She also claimed that the wheels of the trolley were “flimsy,” unlike those on one she bought from Ikea, for which she paid S$39 but has been able to use for almost ten years.

Netizens commenting on the post have called the woman out, however, appearing to feel that her reaction to Japan Home’s price drop for their promo is unjustified.

One commenter called it “Typical Karen behaviour.”

“You’re kind of like those people. Purchase air ticket as agreed on the price, but when later part airline launch promotion, you launch escalation to have the price different back,” he wrote.

Another asked her if stores can’t run 11.11 promotions after all, while a group member, who said the establishment had done nothing wrong, asked if the post author expected the store to let her know about discounted prices in advance.

A Facebook user pointed out that no one had forced the woman to buy the trolleys and that she had been happy with the price at the time. Otherwise, she wouldn’t have made the purchase.

When another netizen suggested that she return the trolleys and re-purchase them at their current sale price, one chimed in to say that this is probably not possible.

Another commenter, however, cheekily thanked the woman for letting the group know about the promo advertisement.

“Nice… Going to Japan Home now,” wrote another.

The Independent Singapore has contacted the post author for further comments or updates. /TISG

