Netizens call out top EU diplomat for asking Southeast Asia not to ‌buy Russian oil amid Iran war

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: After she met with foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast ‌Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Brunei on April 28 (Tuesday), Kaja Kallas, the foreign policy chief from the European Union, called for partners in the region not to look to Russia for their supply of oil, as this would allow Russia to continue its war against Ukraine.

Netizens commenting on Ms Kallas’ remarks have characterised the call as “removed from reality.”

Asia continues to be the hardest hit by the war in the Middle East, which began on Feb 28 when the United States and Israel started bombing Iran. This led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint over which 20% of the world’s fuel needs transits, resulting in a global energy crisis.

Because Asia, especially Southeast Asia, is heavily dependent on the Middle East for its energy supply, its governments have been scrambling to secure fuel for their domestic needs, paying more for oil as prices have soared.

The US temporarily halted sanctions on Russian oil that is already at sea. It did this initially for India in the first week of March, but the easing of sanctions has spread. From March 12 to April 11, countries were allowed to buy oil from Russia.

Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam have since shown interest in buying oil from Russia.

Russia has also reportedly offered liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments to Asian countries at a 40% discount.

Ms Kallas urged Southeast Asia to see the “big picture” concerning the war in Ukraine, according to a Reuters report.

“You have an energy crisis, and you need to have supplies. On the other hand, you have to see the big picture, which is that… if you buy Russian oil, they are able to continue with this war,” the report quotes her as saying.

Earlier this month, new sanctions were approved by the EU that included more oil trade restrictions designed to affect Russia’s funding of its attack on Ukraine, which began in February 2022. Ms Kallas pointed out that the war in the Middle East has been to Russia’s advantage because of the oil shortage, and asked for ASEAN to cooperate with the EU’s sanctions on Russia.

She also noted that buying oil from Russia is helping to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, though the diplomat did not elaborate further.

Ms Kallas’ remarks did not land well with netizens, with one asking, “What suggestions did Kalas make to relieve the South East Asian countries?”

“Will the EU compensate ASEAN for the shortfall?” wondered another.

Others called the EU “unrealistic” and “entitled,” adding that the bloc should mind its own business.

“Yes, barrels of oil can also be harvested from banana trees,” one wrote sarcastically, adding, “The world is coping with a 15% reduction in global crude oil output due to the ME crisis. And this woman thinks that nations around the world should also forego buying Russian exports that make up about 5% of global supplies?”/TISG

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