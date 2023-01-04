Featured News Netizen says 'I dont mind paying but vendors should not give $5...

Netizen says ‘I dont mind paying but vendors should not give $5 worth of food for $29!’

Photo: TikTok screengrab/jksg98
By Anna Maria Romero

Is $29 too much to pay for a biryani dish at a food hall?

SINGAPORE – In a Jan 2 TikTok video that went viral, Power 98 radio DJ Jerald Justin Ko asked his followers to guess how much his biryani from Bismillah Biryani cost.

He then zoomed in on his receipt, which showed that the meal cost $29. So far, his video has been seen more than 127,000 times.

@jksg98

Replying to @🇸🇬🇨🇳🇻🇳 JJ 🇻🇳🇨🇳🇸🇬 got a shock lol

♬ оригинальный звук – DOOMBREAKER

What if the vendor is “the world’s only Michelin-awarded biryani” that serves authentic food?

And what if the food hall just happens to be located at Gardens by the Bay?

Netizens have been divided between those who say the cost is too high and those who say the biryani’s price is listed in the menu and that the TikToker was not under duress to buy it.

“I dont mind paying that much in a food court but they have to give me $29 worth of food, not $5 worth of food for $29 !” wrote another TikTok user.

One wrote that it was “Damn ex(pensive),” to which the DJ agreed.

Others were in disagreement.

Screengrab: AsiaOne FB page

Screengrab: AsiaOne FB page

Screengrab: AsiaOne FB page

Screengrab: AsiaOne FB page 

One commenter told him he should have just walked away.

Another TikTok user asked about the exact cost of the dish.

Some said that the high price must be because of the location of the food stall, with the implication being that rental prices have gotten very high.   

Others pointed out that at the establishment’s other outlets, the same dish is cheaper.

/TISG

Migrant worker leaves construction job, now runs successful Yishun biryani stall

