Netizen charged $330 for aircon servicing, asks whether it is reasonable

Singapore — A member of the public questioned whether $330 was too high a price to pay for air conditioner servicing fees on Facebook.

The netizen asked others if they felt that the price was reasonable in a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore“.

In his caption, he explained that he hired someone to service his air conditioner, a Panasonic System 2 that he had been using for about two and a half years. The air conditioner had always been serviced regularly by the same person.

On Thursday (Aug 12), the technician was supposed to do a chemical wash for both air conditioner units for a sum of S$200. If more gas was needed, the technician would do so for $50 as well.

This is what was discussed when the netizen made arrangements for the technician to come over. The technician arrived at the residence at a time when the netizen’s part-time domestic helper was around so that the netizen himself could continue to work.

The netizen was later told that the technician had spent around an hour and a half working on the air conditioners. The total bill came up to $330 after a $90 discount.

In his post, the netizen also included a picture of the bill. He asked other netizens if the price was reasonable.

According to the bill, the technician also appeared to have performed a chemical wash for the condensing unit.

Since the same technician has been the one to maintain his air conditioners, the netizen expressed that he thought he could trust him.

A few netizens felt that the price was too expensive and unreasonable.

Some other netizens expressed that rather than the price, being the issue, the technician’s principles were more problematic since he and the netizen had already discussed what the pricing should be.

Some other netizens asked the netizen to make sure that the technician did indeed carry out a chemical wash for the condensing unit.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

