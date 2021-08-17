Home News In the Hood Netizen baffled by 4-hour drive through M’sia to reach Donki from ...

Netizen baffled by 4-hour drive through M’sia to reach Donki from HarbourFront Centre

Another netizen noted only took about 27 minutes to reach the venue.

Photo: FB screngrab/Gladys Teo and Google Maps

Hana O

Singapore — A member of the public took to social media to ask why would take a four-hour drive to reach the Don Quijote outlet at Centre, especially since the individual was nearby.

“Why Donki, why? I was just a HarbourFront entrance only,” wrote Gladys Teo in the Don Don Donki Facebook group on Saturday (Aug 14).

He attached a screenshot of what Google Maps showed him, which included a drive through Malaysia and a boat ride to reach the destination.

Photo: FB screngrab/Gladys Teo

In total, it would take the individual about four and a half hours to reach the venue from the entrance.

Members of the online community commented that they, too, received the same feedback after inputting the details on Google Maps.

One Sarah Sarah commented that walking was a faster option as it only took three hours.

Photo: FB screengrab/Sarah Sarah

Facebook user Azhar Hanako noted, “Donki testing your patience, loyalty and love for the store.”

Another netizen poked fun on the matter and said that the system knew the venue would be crowded and busy, “so it wants you to go five hours later.”

“I set my location in the east, and it’s showing me a big circle too,” wrote Facebook user Sandy Hum.

Photo: FB screengrab/Sandy Hum

However, it appears there was a glitch in the system which eventually got addressed. Facebook user Amelia Chong posted a screenshot of the directions, noting it only took about 27 minutes to reach the venue. /

Photo: FB screengrab/Amelia Chong

