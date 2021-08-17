Netizen baffled by 4-hour drive through M’sia to reach Donki from HarbourFront Centre

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public took to social media to ask why it would take a four-hour drive to reach the Don Quijote outlet at HarbourFront Centre, especially since the individual was nearby.

“Why Donki, why? I was just a HarbourFront entrance only,” wrote Gladys Teo in the Don Don Donki Facebook group on Saturday (Aug 14).

He attached a screenshot of what Google Maps showed him, which included a drive through Malaysia and a boat ride to reach the destination.

- Advertisement -

In total, it would take the individual about four and a half hours to reach the venue from the entrance.

Members of the online community commented that they, too, received the same feedback after inputting the details on Google Maps.

One Sarah Sarah commented that walking was a faster option as it only took three hours.

- Advertisement -

Facebook user Azhar Hanako noted, “Donki testing your patience, loyalty and love for the store.”

Another netizen poked fun on the matter and said that the system knew the venue would be crowded and busy, “so it wants you to go five hours later.”

“I set my location in the east, and it’s showing me a big circle too,” wrote Facebook user Sandy Hum.

- Advertisement -

However, it appears there was a glitch in the system which eventually got addressed. Facebook user Amelia Chong posted a screenshot of the directions, noting it only took about 27 minutes to reach the venue. /TISG

Read related: GrabFood rider receives order from Seletar Island, asks if he is expected to “swim” there

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg