Netflix, Spotify, Grab rides, Starbucks & bubble tea: S’poreans share the things they gave up on to save money but don’t miss

SINGAPORE: A curious local Reddit user wanted to know from others about the items they’ve given up in order to save money, but they find that they don’t miss these items at all, specifically in the Singapore context.

In a Tuesday (Dec 9) post on r/askSingapore, u/Atmosphere_Calm got the ball rolling by saying that, for them, forgoing Netflix and Spotify hasn’t really made a difference.

“I can just get Spotify for free, and not having Netflix gives me much more time to do other stuff I wouldn’t do while binge watching,” they wrote.

They may just be on the right track with this, because with the recently announced Netflix-Warner Bros deal, many industry experts say they expect that the subscription service will get more expensive.

A commenter certainly agreed, writing, “Netflix is overpriced and makes you feel compelled to actually use it, which is not a good investment of money OR time. When I actually want to watch something once every 6 months or so, Kisskh is always there for free, and I don’t feel guilty using it considering how much Netflix exploits its userbase. As for Spotify, I stopped using it and moved to YouTube Music instead. Haven’t noticed a difference in quality or user experience; the only difference is that I get free YouTube Premium. So it just makes more sense.”

Many others, however, had answers related to food, drinks, and transportation.

“Grab, I just take the MRT and buses instead,” was the comment that received the most upvotes, with a Reddit user who quickly agreed saying that they had been spending close to S$600 on Grab rides.

Another chimed in to say that they no longer go for a regular Starbucks run.

Many others also agreed to this, with one writing, “Starbucks was never the place for coffee anyway.”

“Yes, agree, a few years ago you could still find one, sit there, get a coffee, enjoy the aircon. Now I just avoid it, I even prefer to sit at Paris baguette hahah,” another observed.

A Reddit user has given up buying drinks when eating out, preferring instead to bring their own water bottle. In the same vein, another wrote that they “stopped buying any kind of beverages outside, except 7-11 $1 drinks.”

“Bubble tea. The price’s getting ridiculous. Just one cup equals 1 plate of normal cai fan meal. At least cai fan makes me full, while bubble tea doesn’t,” wrote another.

A commenter agreed, writing, “It hurts me every time I buy a cup recently. The prices are really ridiculous, more than double what they should be.”

An entry that received a lot of votes was for the user who wrote that they “stopped using Grab Food (or any food delivery service).”

A commenter, meanwhile, has given up on lunches out. “I stopped buying lunch and brought it from home. Once in a while, I eat out for lunch – usually if I’m meeting a friend. The prices tell me I made the right choice in bringing my own lunch.” /TISG

