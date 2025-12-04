// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Life is expensive in SG, but there are some things S’poreans have no regrets paying for

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: It’s generally accepted that the cost of living in Singapore is one of the highest in the world. Having said that, it’s also an accepted truth that some items are worth it, that even when you pay premium prices, you’d do it all over again.

A local Reddit user wanted to find out what these items are for others on the platform, asking, “What’s one expensive thing you bought… but totally DON’T regret?”

U/bangsphoto wrote on the r/askSingapore sub that for them, it’s the Breville Pizzaolo, which they bought on Carousell for S$900+ with an extra pizza stone thrown in for free. It was quite the bargain, since the retail price of the professional-level grade countertop pizza oven is S$1,500.

“It makes wood-fired pizza quality in under three minutes and gives you a fantastic char grill as well (used it for vegetables and prawns and they look BBQ’d),” the post author wrote.

For most people, items that contribute to our long-term comfort, or even health, are generally worth the price, such as an orthopaedic mattress or branded running shoes.

The top comment came from someone who said that, for them, the pricey item they don’t regret is Invisalign, clear plastic teeth aligners meant to straighten teeth. Depending on the condition and type of treatments, Invisalign can cost between S$3,400 and S$9,500.

Another Reddit user said that for them, getting double-glazed windows was well worth it. Not only did they soundproof their home from the noise of pickleball players and birds, but they also reduced their electricity bill, as they found they did not need to use their air-conditioners so much.

Depending on the size of the window, this type of treatment can cost between S$500 and S$2,000 per window, and commenters advised others to make sure the contractor for the double-glazing has the proper BCA license.

When a commenter chimed in to say that Lasik was the pricey item they got and don’t regret, others quickly agreed. The corrective eye surgery can cost between S$3,000 and S$8,000 for both eyes, depending on one’s condition.

“I also got Lasik and no more buying glasses, them fogging up and scratching. And most importantly, no more getting prescriptions for sunglasses,” wrote one.

“Got Lasik 10 years ago. Still have perfect vision. It helped a lot with sports, swimming, and cost savings from ditching the monthly contact lenses,” added another.

“Toto Washlet x2 units for $6000+. I actually look forward to pooping at home every day,” was also a much-upvoted comment.

Another wrote that for them, it’s a “clothes dryer. Saves me soooo much time!”

“No more musty smell and moist clothes, especially during the end-of-year rainy season,” a commenter agreed.

Others chimed in with good luggage, quality cookware, MacBook Airs, and even a secondhand car. /TISG

'Parents are paying S$100+/hour for their kid to take a very expensive nap': Local questions whether parents are wasting money on tuition

