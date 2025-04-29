Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Neighbour won’t spay her cat — now their area is full of mess and strays, says resident

Beatrice Del Rosario
By Beatrice Del Rosario
SINGAPORE: A frustrated resident took to an online forum on Thursday (April 24) to publicly air her grievances about a neighbour whose unsterilised cat has been breeding with strays in the area. According to the post, the growing number of cats has led to a rise in mess and faeces around the neighbourhood, sparking concern over hygiene and responsible pet ownership.

“Selfish neighbour won’t take care of their cat,” the post read. “My neighbour’s female cat goes around breeding with stray cats around the neighbourhood. At first, it wasn’t a big deal until the cat and kittens started making a mess everywhere.” The writer went on to specify that the cats would even soil the areas right in front of neighbours’ doors and elevator entrances.

According to her, after she confronted her neighbour about the issue, her neighbour said that she has no money to get her cat sterilised. However, the writer found this to be an unsatisfactory excuse, claiming that her neighbour has enough money to go on an overseas trip every month. “Or she could not let the cat go outside,” she suggested.

To end the post, she shared that one particular incident was the final straw, which led her to take to social media to vent about the irresponsible pet owner. “Today I stepped on cat (faeces)…I can’t take it anymore…”

A handful of online users called on the writer to report the issue to the authorities. “Clearly, she’s lying or doesn’t bother about finding out about low-cost sterilisation,” one commenter wrote. “She’s already in violation of the regulations of keeping pet cats indoors and/or accompanying pet cats outdoors with a leash. Take pictures of the roaming cats, the mess, and report.”

Benefits of spaying or neutering your cat

According to Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, spaying or neutering pets comes with medical, behavioural, and public health benefits. It may help pets to live a longer and healthier life. Furthermore, for female cats, being spayed means they won’t go in heat and look for a mate, and will be less likely to leave home. Finally, spaying and neutering cats is also a way to avoid unplanned pet pregnancies, which helps control the number of strays.

© The Independent Singapore