‘I find myself paying S$10 for fried noodles at a business district’: Resident asks Singaporeans how they are coping with rising costs

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A concerned resident took to an online forum on Thursday (April 24) to spark a discussion on how Singaporeans are coping with the rising cost of living, sharing a personal sentiment: “I find myself paying S$10 for fried noodles at a business district.” The post struck a chord with many, causing them to join the conversation.

The online user pointed out the irony that a more affordable meal, costing around S$6, often consists of “preserved meat in a sandwich, a drink, and a sugary cookie,” while a more balanced food court option like grilled pork or chicken chop now costs closer to S$10. Frustrated by the rising costs, he turned to fellow Singaporeans for advice, asking how they’re managing their expenses and inviting them to share money-saving tips.

In response to the post, a handful shared different ways that they cope, such as preparing meals at home instead of eating out or cutting down on getting coffee to go. However, a handful argued that Singapore isn’t the only country experiencing a rise in prices.

Meanwhile, others argued that food prices in Singapore are “relatively cheap”, citing more budget-friendly options such as hawker centre food stalls, and instead pointed to housing prices as alarming. “Food prices are still okay,” one said. “It’s just that they are not as healthy as compared to cooking at home. The only issue that needs to be addressed is the property and land prices.”

- Advertisement -

“Food is honestly not expensive in Singapore, especially eating out at hawker centres/coffee shops,” said another. “Go to any other developed city, and you can see for yourself how expensive it is to dine out.”

“S$10 for food in a major metropolitan city is objectively affordable,” shared a third. “The tip is to make sure your salary increases with inflation.”

A fourth wrote, “The whole world is experiencing higher cost of living, inflation, and rising food prices… not just Singapore. Hopefully, you know that. If other countries increase their prices, it will affect prices in Singapore, too. A lot of people don’t understand how global economies work.”

Tips for saving on food expenses

According to Singlife, there are many ways people can work around the rising food costs in Singapore. Shopping smarter is key. Singaporeans can shop smarter by taking advantage of membership prices, as many supermarkets in Singapore have member programmes that offer good deals. It’s also a good idea to keep an eye out for discounts that supermarkets, hotels, and bakeries give towards closing time for perishable items such as breads and pastries, roast meats, and vegetable dishes like salad.

- Advertisement -

Buying in bulk can also stretch your food budget further. For those with the time and space, growing your own produce at home is another effective way to cut costs. Staples like chillies, tomatoes, and kangkong are relatively easy to cultivate in small home gardens. Even growing herbs such as rosemary, tarragon, or mint can lead to noticeable savings over time.

See also: ‘Cannot even shower in peace in the morning’: Girl says her 60 y/o father turns off the heater and lights while she showers because they are struggling financially

Featured image by Depositphotos/baramee2017(for illustration purposes only)