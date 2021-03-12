Entertainment Arts Neetu Kapoor says her staff told her they'd rather get Covid-19 than...

Neetu Kapoor says her staff told her they’d rather get Covid-19 than abandon her

Neetu Kapoor's staff said they would rather contract Covid-19 virus than leave her all alone

neetu-kapoor-says-her-staff-told-her-they’d-rather-get-covid-19-than-abandon-her

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

EntertainmentArtsCelebrityInternationalCOVID 19Lifestyle
- Advertisement -

India — Actor Neetu Kapoor, who recently recovered from the coronavirus while working on her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, has said that Karan Johar arranged for her to be airlifted from Chandigarh.

The actor was working on the film, her first since husband Rishi Kapoor’s death in 2020, when there was a Covid-19 breakout on set. Her co-star Varun Dhawan also tested positive.

“Many others on the set of Jug Jugg Jeeyo got infected. But I was feeling terribly guilty, so I came back, self-quarantined and after testing negative, in around 10 days, I resumed work,” she told Mid-Day. “Everyone was young and said that Neetu auntie would need time to recover, but I made it. I was being made to quarantine in Chandigarh but I wanted to return. Karan (Johar) arranged for me to be put in a plastic enclosure and transported in a charter air ambulance.”

She continued, “At home, my staff would leave my tray of food outside. I was on the floor below, while they were upstairs. My staff was outstanding! They told me they’d rather get Covid than leave me alone. They never took off their masks. In the morning, I would let fresh air come in. Although they were around four or five people, none got infected.”

- Advertisement -

Neetu was the one who confirmed earlier this week that her son, Ranbir, had also tested positive for the virus. In a social media post, she wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

On Thursday, Ranbir’s girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, wrote in a social media post that she had tested negative for Covid-19, and after isolation and medical consultation, had returned to work.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

PSP’s Leong Mun Wai asks why PA’s budget is so ‘huge’

Singapore—On Monday (March 8), the final day of the 2021 Budget Debate, Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leong Mun Wai asked why the budget for the People’s Association is so “huge”. As Parliament debated the budget for the Ministry of Culture, Community and...
View Post
Featured News

Woman pregnant with another man’s child asks if she should hold the father accountable or still remain with her boyfriend

A woman pregnant with another man’s child has turned to netizens for advice. She is asking whether she should tell the child’s father, or still remain with her current boyfriend. The viral post was submitted to the anonymous confessions platform, the NUSwhispers...
View Post
Education

PSP starts tuition programme for needy students at West Coast-Pioneer

Singapore—In line with the Progress Singapore Party (PSP)’s “belief of building a strong social safety net for Singaporeans,” the PSP’s West Coast team had the first session of its tuition programme for needy students last Saturday (March 6). Photos of the first...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent