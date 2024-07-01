International

NEET Generation: Why Gen Z is opting out of traditional adulthood

July 1, 2024

In a cultural shift that’s shaking up societal norms, a growing number of Gen Z members are choosing to do — nothing. According to recent statistics, the NEET generation is increasingly shunning traditional adulthood, embracing the NEET lifestyle—“not in employment, education, or training”—and it’s contributing to a spike in youth unemployment worldwide.

The International Labor Organization reports that nearly one-fifth of people aged 15 to 24 in 2023 are NEETs. The reasons behind this trend are complex and multifaceted. Research shows that Gen Z is struggling to reach traditional milestones due to lower earnings and mounting debt.

A study by TransUnion revealed that today’s 20-somethings have an average salary of $45,500, compared to millennials who earned $51,852 at the same age when adjusted for inflation.

Moreover, a November 2023 survey by CNBC and Generation Lab highlighted that 55% of young adults (18-34) find it significantly harder to buy a home, 44% find it harder to secure a job, and 55% find it harder to get promoted compared to their parents’ generation.

Anette Suveges, a 27-year-old account executive in public relations, encapsulated this sentiment when she said, “I’m just focusing on the present because the future is depressing.”

Many Gen Z individuals prioritize “protecting their peace” over diving headfirst into the corporate grind. Some are open to working but reject the idea of building a traditional career.

Well-being over ambition

The 2023 study indicated that 40% of surveyed young adults prefer non-traditional job opportunities, seeking roles with flexible hours, minimal overtime, and low-stress environments. Teaching, despite its low pay but ample vacation time, has become an attractive option for many motivated Gen Z graduates.

Concurrently, Gen Z is grappling with a mental health crisis, leading to higher rates of job absenteeism compared to Gen X. The Resolution Foundation, a think tank, pointed out a worrying trend — young people in their early 20s are more likely to be out of work due to ill health than those in their early 40s.

As Gen Z navigates these economic and mental health challenges, their choice to embrace the NEET lifestyle reflects a broader shift in values and expectations. The traditional milestones of adulthood are being reevaluated, and in their place, a new definition of success is emerging—one that prioritizes well-being over relentless ambition.

