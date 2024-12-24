CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Home News

Nearly half of Singaporeans are open to paying for clean public toilets, survey reveals

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 24, 2024
Crowded crossroad, business Singapore downtown

SINGAPORE: A recent survey by Singapore Management University (SMU) highlights Singaporeans’ increasing willingness to pay for clean and hygienic public toilet facilities.

Nearly half of the participants in the study, which took place between August and September this year, expressed readiness to pay for access to well-maintained public restrooms.

The survey involved interviews with 510 employees and 4,395 customers across 1,428 locations, including coffee shops, hawker centres, subway stations, and shopping malls.

Among those willing to pay, 82% were comfortable with charges between 10 and 30 cents. Additionally, over 40% were willing to pay between 50 cents and more than a dollar.

When asked about the cleanliness of toilets at different venues, respondents identified those at Sentosa as the cleanest among hawker centres and coffee shops, followed by facilities in Newton and Tanglin.

However, the survey also highlighted concerns about overall sanitation. Respondents perceived a decline in the cleanliness of public toilets in coffee shops compared to last year, while shopping mall restrooms were deemed the most hygienic overall.

A troubling trend revealed in the survey was the link between the proximity of cooking facilities and toilet cleanliness in hawker centres and coffee shops. Toilets closer to cooking areas were dirtier, raising concerns about hygiene standards in such settings.

This survey sheds light on the importance of maintaining clean public facilities and the willingness of Singaporeans to contribute financially to improved sanitation.

These findings could prompt further discussions on public hygiene policies and funding models for restroom maintenance.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

Ride-hailing fare hike: Gojek and Tada passengers to pay more starting 2025 as platform fees surge

December 24, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

Half of preschoolers in Singapore suffer from tooth decay due to parental misunderstandings, experts say

December 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

LTA updates: 2 new ride-hail operators and passengers can indicate the need for wheelchair space, child seat

December 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Asia

Funeral home stirs controversy for offering $300/month ‘morgue manager’ job; applicants must also survive 10-minute freezing test!

December 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Law

Traffic police arrest 12 in anti-drink driving operation at CTE

December 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Sports

Heart condition causes midfielder Adam Swandi to retire at 28

December 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

How to survive in Singapore public transport during Christmas chaos

December 24, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.