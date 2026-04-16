Nearly half of Gen Z workers in Singapore lack passion — and it’s not just about the job

SINGAPORE: For many young Singaporeans today, starting a career is definitely a challenge, especially when they are having a difficult time finding joy and purpose in what they do. In a survey conducted by Kahoot!, the global learning platform learned that almost 50% of Gen Z workers aged between 18 and 28 lack passion for their jobs, and this highlights the tensions among talents in Singapore’s entry-level workforce.

The survey, shared by yan.sg, particularly focused on university graduates with one to three years of company experience. Significant findings showed that only 51%, barely over half, of these people declared that they were motivated to work. Another 20% from the group admitted that they did not want to do it, and 29% fell in the middle, neither loving nor hating their jobs. This ‘neutral’ group is the most unstable, given that they might show up on time today, but eventually could quit over the smallest misunderstanding tomorrow.

In relation to this survey, there was also research made by the Singapore National Employers Federation, where they confirmed that attracting and retaining talent will remain a major challenge for businesses in 2026. The main reason for this is culture shock.

For Gen Z graduates, the workplace and school are completely different environments. When they were still students, clear course outlines were given, and teachers were readily available to offer help. However, in the workplace, there are vague goals, and they feel that there is no one to ask questions to. This disparity leaves them feeling confused and disoriented when they finally step into the real world.

The report also revealed that this generation wants something that they have experienced in school, such as solid onboarding practices–having a clear structure of what they are meant to do. More so, they also thrive when clearer goals and assessment standards are given, and when they have a mentor to guide them in the first few months. Gen Z’s are capable, they just need a support system during their so-called ‘transition period’.

Furthermore, the younger generation hopes that training should be more interesting and motivating and have more hands-on practice and interaction, such as gamified learning. Gen Zs need to feel seen and respected as well, wanting transparent communication from their leaders and participation in decision-making.

“What Generation Z wants is actually quite simple: clear expectations, structured training, continuous mentorship, and fun, interactive, and work-related learning experiences. Companies that are willing to carefully design these elements will truly win the long-term loyalty of the next generation,” the growth director for Asia and the Middle East & North Africa at Kahoot! stated.

As Singapore is a hub for major global industries, the country should cultivate its relationship with its local Generation Z in order to thrive in the industry.