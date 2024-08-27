NCT’s Doyoung wrapped up his solo concert in Bangkok, following stops in cities like Seoul, Yokohama, Osaka, Nagoya, Taipei, and Hong Kong, as reported by Allkpop.

Held on the 24th and 25th at UOB Live in Bangkok, Thailand, the “2024 DOYOUNG CONCERT – Dear Youth” allowed Doyoung to highlight his skills as a top K-pop vocalist.

The concert featured a varied setlist, with Doyoung performing songs from his debut solo album, including “Firefly,” “Song of the New Spring,” and “To My Sea.” Fans were also treated to lighter tunes such as “Like a Star,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” and “Radio Romance.”

Acoustic Medley

In addition to his solo tracks, Doyoung delivered an acoustic medley of popular NCT songs, including “Back 2 U,” “Sticker,” “Baggy Jeans,” and “Dreams Come True,” demonstrating his versatility as a performer.

To make the event more special for his Thai fans, he performed the local favourite “I Like You The Most” and his own song “Dear.”

The night became even more magical with his performances of “When the Starlight Shines” and “Time Machine,” transforming the summer evening into an unforgettable experience.

Fans eagerly showed their support throughout the concert, joining in with cheers and sing-alongs. They also organized a heartfelt slogan event with messages such as, “We will listen to Doyoung’s songs made with love with our hearts.”

Outside the venue, a photo zone decorated with a rabbit balloon and flowers, symbolic of Doyoung, added to the night’s emotional atmosphere. Doyoung’s Asia tour will continue with concerts scheduled at Tokyo Gymnasium in Japan on Sept 7 and 8.

Powerful and soulful vocals

Doyoung is a South Korean singer, actor, and host, best known as a member of the popular boy group NCT and its sub-units NCT 127 and NCT DoJaeJung. Doyoung joined NCT in 2016 as part of the rotational unit NCT U.

He later became a permanent member of NCT 127, the Seoul-based sub-unit. Renowned for his powerful and soulful vocals, Doyoung is often praised for his ability to convey emotions through his singing.