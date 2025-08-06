National Museum unveils Singapore Odyssea, a new 700-year sea voyage experience

SINGAPORE: After eight magical years, Story of the Forest by teamLab took its final bow last October. But the magic continues at the National Museum of Singapore with a stunning new permanent exhibition, Singapore Odyssea: A Journey Through Time. Housed in the iconic Glass Rotunda, this immersive experience invites visitors to embark on a time-travel journey through Singapore’s remarkable 700-year history, highlighting the key role the sea has played in shaping our island nation.

Set sail on a multisensory time voyage

According to a recent article in Timeout, the escapade starts on Level 2 of the gallery, where a prominent ship-shaped structure signals the beginning of the expedition. Inside, one travels through five enchanting sections — from a space-age hint of what lies ahead to the days when Singapore was a quiet fishing community.

Each section brings Singapore’s story to life with pulsating, vibrant illustrations, captivating soundscapes, and interactive moments. Expect to be walled in by seaside background, native flora and fauna, and an atmosphere bursting with excitement and curiosity.

One of the most compelling features is a suspended LED sphere that blazes with a two-minute light show, outlining the complex maritime paths that link Singapore to the world.

Meet your animal guide and leave a lasting message

An enjoyable twist to this experience is the introduction of RFID bracelets that let guests ‘adopt’ a digital animal buddy — one can select from nine creatures such as a hornbill, pangolin, or crab. These interactive chums guide one along the spiralling footpath, reacting to one’s movements and revealing amazements as one journeys through time.

At the end of the exploration, one will allegorically free the animal buddy into a well — a lyrical motion that highlights the show’s message about sustainability and the need to safeguard Singapore’s biodiversity.

Singapore Odyssea: A Journey Through Time opens to the public on August 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily (last entry at 6 p.m.). Entry is free for Singaporeans and PRs, although booking a timeslot is required. General admission for other visitors is $24, which also includes access to the museum’s other galleries.