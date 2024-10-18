TOKYO, JAPAN: A meetup in Tokyo hosted by the popular Israeli-Palestinian vlogger Nuseir Yassin, known as Nas Daily, was disrupted by pro-Palestinian activists who accused him of whitewashing Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

The event, intended as a gathering for fans and followers, quickly became a heated confrontation.

An influencer who’s pro-genocide?

Demonstrators, holding signs that read “We don’t need influencers who are complicit in genocide” and “Jews for a free Palestine,” claimed Yassin was a tool of Israel’s propaganda machine. The tension was palpable as some attendees shouted at the protesters, while others expressed support, with one eventgoer declaring, “I’m not on his side,” after witnessing the exchange.

Nas Daily, known for his one-minute video series, was at the centre of the storm. In a video from his perspective, he claimed to agree with the protesters, stating he too wanted a “Free Palestine from Hamas, from terrorism, from radical religion.” However, his comments were met with backlash, with some accusing him of lacking empathy and “gaslighting” those who are suffering.

The group behind the protest, Palestinians of Japan, emphasized their belief that Nas Daily’s viewers deserved the truth about the “horrifying realities” of the conflict, including what they described as a “live-streamed genocide in Palestine.”

Despite support from some pro-Israel commenters, the backlash against the famous influencer’s stance has been significant, with many calling his position on the war disingenuous and harmful. The controversy has reignited longstanding criticisms of Nas Daily’s views on Israel and Palestine, challenging his self-proclaimed advocacy for peace and coexistence.

Some comments

Nas Daily, who refers to Singapore as the “Almost Perfect Country,” has featured Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his videos. The popular vlogger has sparked curiosity with his portrayal of Singapore.

A Facebook user says of Nas Daily, “This individual aims to profit from his video content and the engagement of his audience. It’s doubtful he holds a strong stance for Israel or Palestine; his primary interest seems to be financial gain. He recently posted a brief video praising Singapore and its government, leading to speculation that he was generously compensated for the endorsement. This scenario benefits both him and the Singapore government.”

In one of Nas Daily’s videos on YouTube, a Singaporean said this about him, “Nas is guilty of oversimplifying the intricate and multifaceted cultures and traditions of Asia. He epitomizes the pursuit of social media clout, prioritizing views through a forced and toxic positivity.”

Can he regain the trust of those who felt misrepresented?

In the aftermath of the Tokyo meetup, Nas Daily faced a reckoning with his audience and critics alike and his future content and the direction of his advocacy will be closely watched. The incident in Tokyo has not only tested his credibility but also served as a lesson for other influencers on the impact of their words and the necessity of understanding the deep-rooted issues they choose to address.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how Nas Daily will respond to the criticism and whether he will be able to regain the trust of those who felt misrepresented or misunderstood by his stance.