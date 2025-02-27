PETALING JAYA: The National Association of Private Educational Institutions (NAPEI) secretary-general Dr Teh Choon Jin raised a “red flag” after more than 900 Johor students reportedly skipped the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exams, with some opting to work in Singapore because it offers higher wages.

While he pointed to deeper issues in the education system, he noted the importance of students’ views on education. “It’s about how students perceive its relevance to their futures. If they don’t see a direct benefit in completing school, no policy will keep them engaged,” he added.

He noted a similar “why struggle” mindset among young people choosing to become social media influencers over finishing their studies: “Why struggle through exams when you can immediately earn in a stronger currency?”

“Without an SPM, let alone tertiary education, these students could end up trapped in low-paying jobs with no safety net once their physical capabilities decline,” he warned.

According to The Sun, education minister Fadhlina Sidek said only 97 per cent of students sat for the 2024 SPM, meaning around 10,000 skipped it. Johor state education executive councillor Aznan Tamin noted that low-skilled jobs in Singapore are especially appealing to students from struggling families.

To address this issue, Dr Teh called for stronger vocational training through industry-linked education pathways, such as work-study programmes and apprenticeships. He said private colleges provide options for students who skipped SPM but later want to continue their studies, though he stressed that SPM remains a crucial qualification.

While alternative routes like the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning exist, he noted that SPM remains a basic requirement and these pathways are not widely promoted.

He suggested modernising Malaysia’s education with competency-based learning and micro-credential programmes, allowing “students who don’t fit the traditional mould” to progress at their own pace. A rigid, exam-focused system, he added, “alienates” such students.

Dr Teh urged the Malaysian government to make the curriculum for secondary education more appealing by adding industry-relevant subjects, digital skills, and real-world applications. He also called for financial aid and scholarships to help struggling students stay in school.

The Parent Action Group for Education president Datin Noor Azima Abdul Rahim criticised the lack of financial support from state governments and schools for low-income families, which she said has led some students to skip SPM and work in Singapore. She noted that since SPM is not required for many Singapore jobs, it’s easy for students to drop out as the lure of the Singapore dollars is strong.

While parents may persuade their children to continue studying, the need for immediate income often outweighs education. Without intervention, she warned, more young people will believe there is nothing to gain from school when they are just trying to survive.

In late January, Malaysia’s Deputy Minister for Investment, Trade and Industry, Liew Chin Tong, said that many Malaysians working in Singapore would return home if they were offered two-thirds of the wages they earn in the city-state, calling the situation a “wage issue,” not a lack of talent.

However, some Malaysians were not convinced by this argument.

While Johor students cite higher wages as a reason to cross the border, 30-year-old Kumuthamaagaal Uthayakumar, who moved to Singapore in 2017 as a preschool teacher, said he chose to stay on in the city-state for the better quality of life and greater sense of equality, despite the high cost of living.

Meanwhile, the same sentiment regarding wages and financial struggles may be felt in the city-state, with some questioning whether having a degree truly leads to better pay. /TISG

