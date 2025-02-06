Education

Does a degree lead to higher pay in Singapore? MOM data reveals S$8,650 median salary for degree holders

ByMary Alavanza

February 6, 2025

SINGAPORE:The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) recently released its Labour Force in Singapore 2024 report, highlighting key labour market trends—and the findings suggest that earning a degree is still a worthwhile investment.

According to Vulcan Post, the report contains “interesting data” on the incomes of Singapore’s most educated workers, reaffirming that a university degree continues to pay off.

In 2024, the national median income stood at S$5,500. However, this figure includes all residents, from older workers to high-income earners.

As Vulcan Post’s Michael Petraeus notes, educational background provides a clearer comparison by allowing individuals to measure their earnings against peers with similar qualifications.

Last year’s data showed that degree holders earned a median income of S$8,656—including employer contributions to the Central Provident Fund (CPF) — exceeding the national median by over S$3,100. In other words, one in two degree holders earned more than $8,656, the median income.

The income gap between degree holders and the national median has remained steady at about S$3,000 over the past decade. However,  more people are earning higher incomes as the number of degree holders in the workforce has risen significantly.

See also  Should We Share Our Salary with Friends or Potential Relationships?

In 2014, one-third of workers had a degree. By 2024, this figure exceeded 40%. If this trend continues, degree holders could comprise half the workforce within five years, partly due to the retirement of older generations with lower educational qualifications.

After last year’s increase of over S$460, degree holders could see their median income surpass S$9,000 by the end of this year, and possibly reach S$10,000 within five years. Degree holders’ incomes are increasing despite employers in Singapore and the rest of the world reducing emphasis on academic qualifications.

Degree holders remain more likely to secure higher-paying jobs than those without one. As Petraeus points out, the advantage may not always stem from the knowledge gained—except in practical fields like engineering or medicine—but rather from the general intellectual skills that often come with higher education. /TISG

Read also: How much salary do young Singaporeans need to live comfortably in Singapore?

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Education

Is New Zealand ready to embrace Singapore’s winning formula for Math education?

February 3, 2025 Gemma Iso
Education

Malaysian teachers sent for training in Singapore to lead STEM-focused Bangsa Johor school

February 2, 2025 Gemma Iso
Education

NUS to establish fifth residential college, with a focus on AI and human intelligence

February 1, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Business

AMD shares dive 8% as AI chip revenue disappoints investors, wiping out US$15B in market value

February 6, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Singapore News

Singapore Navy deploys unmanned patrol vessels for maritime security

February 6, 2025 Gemma Iso
Singapore News

Singapore weighs risks and rewards of Johor-Singapore SEZ amid business unease

February 6, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Education

Does a degree lead to higher pay in Singapore? MOM data reveals S$8,650 median salary for degree holders

February 6, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.