// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 29, 2026
29.3 C
Singapore
type here...
najib
Photo: YouTube screengrab/Najib Razak
InternationalAsiaMalaysia
2 min.Read

Did Najib admit that RM42 million credited in his account is not from Saudi Arabia?

Kazi Mahmood
By Kazi Mahmood

The debate among former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s circle is now revolving around his recent ‘admission’ in court that he now realises that RM42 million found stashed in his personal account was not from a Saudi donation or royal family.

But Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, the top lawyer defending Najib in the multiple cases related to the 1MDB scandal firmly denies Najib has admitted that he now realises the monies does not have Arabian links.

At a presser last week, Shafee insisted that his client continues to maintain that the RM42 million deposited into his personal bank account was a donation from a Saudi monarch.

The lawyer explained that Najib was being queried in court on the matter and the prosecutors were referencing to an earlier criminal court decision on Saudi donations.

“He (Najib) answered based on the court’s decision (regarding the earlier criminal proceedings), but based on his own knowledge, he continues to believe that all the money he received – not just the RM42 million – came from Saudi Arabia,” says Shafee.

“He never said that he had abandoned this belief.”

Despite Shafee’s assertions, all the media outlets that covered the Najib’s cross-examination in a civil suit filed by SRC International and its subsidiary Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd says otherwise.

For many, this is a first for Najib Razak as he has virtually conceded in the High Court that the RM42 million credited to his personal accounts has no connection to an alleged donation from the Saudi royal family.

See also  Fresh Hope in Lim Shiow Rong's 1995 Murder Case as New Information Surfaces Following Family's Public Appeal

SRC International is seeking to recover funds it claims were misappropriated. The prosecution grilled Najib on the money. Here’s a transcript:

SRC’s counsel, Kwan Will Sen, repeatedly pressed Najib on whether he still maintained the money originated from a Saudi donor, asking:  “At this very moment, do you still maintain that the RM42 million is from the Saudi donation?”

Najib replied: “At that particular time, I thought it was a Saudi donation.” He also said “Based on subsequent knowledge, yes” when pressed on whether he now accept that the funds had nothing to do with donations.

A judge in Malaysia had told Najib that he could never again link cash amounting to billions of Ringgit found in his account during his tenure as PM to Saudi Arabia.

The lawyer also reminded Najib that the so-called “Saudi donation” defence had already been dismissed by multiple courts in the separate SRC criminal trial.

“This particular defence of the Saudi donation was dismissed by all levels of the courts… is that a correct statement?” Kwan asked.

See also  Former A-G says dropping of charges against Najib's stepson ‘terrible for Malaysia’

“Yes,” Najib said, adding that he “didn’t have the opportunity to do a full explanation at the Federal Court.”

“All said and done… that is correct, isn’t it?” he asked.

Najib replied: “Yes. Unfortunately, yes.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Singapore tops Southeast Asia for cost of living, 14th globally, report finds

SINGAPORE: According to the latest global cost-of-living index from...
Singapore News

Singaporeans cheer Thai FB post making fun of SG tourists in the country

SINGAPORE: The Facebook page My Thailand does not spare...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore tops Southeast Asia for cost of living, 14th globally, report finds

SINGAPORE: According to the latest global cost-of-living index from...

Singaporeans cheer Thai FB post making fun of SG tourists in the country

SINGAPORE: The Facebook page My Thailand does not spare...

Miscommunication blamed in SG-registered Lexus not paying S$45 bill at JB fuel station

SINGAPORE: After the driver of a car registered in...

Woman’s weight drops below 40 kg after working at stressful media advertising company

SINGAPORE: Not everyone can just quit a job when...

Business

Woman’s weight drops below 40 kg after working at stressful media advertising company

SINGAPORE: Not everyone can just quit a job when...

Private-hire drivers hesitant on EV switch amid ‘wasted’ time on charging cars

SINGAPORE: Private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers have been hesitant to...

Netizens praise Hooters Singapore managing director for retaining staff in new business

SINGAPORE: Netizens have praised Hooters Singapore managing director Selena...

30 y/o man earning S$4.5k a month fears burnout from working 10 hours daily

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man earning S$4,500 a month shared...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //