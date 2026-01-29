Did Najib admit that RM42 million credited in his account is not from Saudi Arabia?

The debate among former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s circle is now revolving around his recent ‘admission’ in court that he now realises that RM42 million found stashed in his personal account was not from a Saudi donation or royal family.

But Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, the top lawyer defending Najib in the multiple cases related to the 1MDB scandal firmly denies Najib has admitted that he now realises the monies does not have Arabian links.

At a presser last week, Shafee insisted that his client continues to maintain that the RM42 million deposited into his personal bank account was a donation from a Saudi monarch.

The lawyer explained that Najib was being queried in court on the matter and the prosecutors were referencing to an earlier criminal court decision on Saudi donations.

“He (Najib) answered based on the court’s decision (regarding the earlier criminal proceedings), but based on his own knowledge, he continues to believe that all the money he received – not just the RM42 million – came from Saudi Arabia,” says Shafee.

“He never said that he had abandoned this belief.” Despite Shafee’s assertions, all the media outlets that covered the Najib’s cross-examination in a civil suit filed by SRC International and its subsidiary Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd says otherwise.

For many, this is a first for Najib Razak as he has virtually conceded in the High Court that the RM42 million credited to his personal accounts has no connection to an alleged donation from the Saudi royal family.

SRC International is seeking to recover funds it claims were misappropriated. The prosecution grilled Najib on the money. Here’s a transcript:

SRC’s counsel, Kwan Will Sen, repeatedly pressed Najib on whether he still maintained the money originated from a Saudi donor, asking: “At this very moment, do you still maintain that the RM42 million is from the Saudi donation?”

Najib replied: “At that particular time, I thought it was a Saudi donation.” He also said “Based on subsequent knowledge, yes” when pressed on whether he now accept that the funds had nothing to do with donations.

A judge in Malaysia had told Najib that he could never again link cash amounting to billions of Ringgit found in his account during his tenure as PM to Saudi Arabia.

The lawyer also reminded Najib that the so-called “Saudi donation” defence had already been dismissed by multiple courts in the separate SRC criminal trial.

“This particular defence of the Saudi donation was dismissed by all levels of the courts… is that a correct statement?” Kwan asked.

“Yes,” Najib said, adding that he “didn’t have the opportunity to do a full explanation at the Federal Court.”

“All said and done… that is correct, isn’t it?” he asked.

Najib replied: “Yes. Unfortunately, yes.