BANGKOK: Myanmar’s military régime has intensified its crusade against expansive online fraud networks, holding up hundreds of overseas workforces and demolishing another key cyberfraud base along the Thai border. But underneath the news captions and newspaper headers is a gloomier story — one about distress, power skirmishes, and the people caught in the crossfire.

A raid in Shwe Kokko, and a frantic search for the truth

When soldiers moved into Shwe Kokko on Tuesday, the scene was chaotic. The border town, long known as a safe haven for shady online operations, watched as authorities detained 346 foreign nationals and seized nearly 10,000 phones used for elaborate romance scams and fake investment schemes.

Some workers — many trafficked or trapped in debt bondage — reportedly tried to escape toward Thailand but were blocked. The raid echoed a dramatic operation just weeks earlier at KK Park, another notorious scam hub outside Myawaddy, where more than 1,500 people fled across the border afterward. Officials now say the buildings there have been demolished, reduced to rubble and cratered walls.

Inside a $40 billion shadow world

These compounds aren’t small criminal hideouts — they are industrial. The U.N. estimates they generate nearly $40 billion a year, powered by thousands of workers forced or lured into typing scripts, wooing victims online, or posing as investment gurus.

But the borderlands where these hubs operate are politically fractured. Control shifts between the military, ethnic armed groups, and local militias who have their own agendas — and histories. The Border Guard Force, aligned with the military, helped with Tuesday’s raid, but has long been accused of quietly protecting scam operators.

Just beyond them lies territory influenced by the Karen National Union (KNU), a key group battling the junta and part of the broader resistance. The military claims the KNU has ties to scam compounds through land deals — accusations the group firmly denies.

In this scenario, the line is blurred on who is doing the crack down and who is silently making money.

Promises, doubts, and the people left behind

The military insists its campaign is real and sweeping, promising to “eradicate scam activities from their roots.” China, a powerful ally and a prime target of many scam networks, has also pushed Myanmar to take action.

But skepticism is growing. Militants, campaigners, political analysts, and ordinary people say the searches and invasions may be more show than for real, aiming at subordinate workers while the organizers and real instigators sneak out to restructure somewhere else. Numerous online detractors imply that these operations are cautiously staged, designed to counter accusations and claims of collusion instead of ripping these networks to pieces for good.

Meanwhile, the displaced workers — some trafficked, some complicit, many simply desperate — remain in limbo, caught between corrupt brokers, abusive bosses, and an unpredictable military campaign.

As conflict continues to tear through Myanmar’s border regions, one thing is clear — removing a few compounds won’t be enough. The question is whether the junta’s crackdown signals real change — or just another moment in a long, painful cycle where the most vulnerable pay the highest price.