’My weekends are never long enough to do what I want’: Singaporeans say SG is definitely NOT boring

SINGAPORE: When a local Reddit user asked, “Is Singapore really that boring?” the answer given by many was a loud and resounding “No,” and the secret is knowing what’s in the city-state to do.

In a post on r/askSingapore, u/Administrative_Leg85 wrote that their friend said that Singapore is very boring. The friend also said they should have more overseas trips, but added that they find Hong Kong and China are boring as well, and when the post author suggests that they go hiking, their friends say it’s too hot.

“When I say we could throw a dart at the map and go to where it lands and explore the local area, they say that Singapore is just boring and they can’t be bothered to go out and look,” u/Administrative_Leg85 wrote, adding, “So is Singapore really that boring to people here? Because I don’t think so, since there are a lot of places I’ve never been and want to go.”

The post has since received many comments, with a number of commenters debating on the finer points of why people get bored in the Little Red Dot.

While agreeing that the heat and humidity can often make outdoor activities very challenging, many also had some very helpful suggestions for the post author.

“For the size of the country, there’s a surprising number of things to be doing. Saying this as someone who has to plan like 10 dates a month. Plenty of good restaurants, bars, musicals, concerts, sports activities, etc. Last month was Gastrobeats, this month is Sentosa Grillfest, etc.

Pick up a hobby, climbing, pickleball, golfing, pilates, spinning, find your tribe. I go out twice a week with my friends and twice a week with my girlfriend. I like my job. Before bed, I doom scroll TikTok and send my friends dumb reels. All these things make me feel I have a pretty fulfilling life, even as someone who gets bored easily and has a hyperactive brain,” was a top comment on the thread.

“Had the same thought, but I changed my mindset recently. I want to be a tourist in my own country, so I started going to museums, now planning to take the open-roof bus in town, boat on SG river. Going to meetups to meet randos even tho I’m socially awkward.

I think, ultimately, it is the mentality. When traveling overseas, you are in a holiday mood. So everywhere seems fun. So use that mentality here and explore SG like never before,” another wrote.

“Can’t speak for the rest, but my weekends are never long enough to do what I want to do. Over the years, the things you can do here, both free and paid, have increased massively, and you can almost find an interest group for the most obscure things.

Things I enjoy in SG:

Free performances at Esplanade, botanical gardens, Fort Canning

Attending crafting workshops – pottery, etc

Hiking/jogging in our nature parks and forest. Can reach up to 30- to 40-km loop if you know the routes.

Cycling along the park connectors in the neighbourhood or the big parks, e.g., East Coast, West Coast, Green Corridor

Loads of activities/courses at your local Community Centre

Visit some local quirky sites – Hwa Par Villa, Hot Springs

Free library ebooks, access to learning platforms

Hangout at culture zones – Tiong Bahru/Little India/Joo Chiat… More are popping up everywhere,” shared a commenter. /TISG

